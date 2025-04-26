2025 NFL Draft: 3 big-name players who could be traded on Day 3

Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft is here, and could we see some big-name player trades go down? There are always player trades during the NFL Draft, but it has been pretty quiet on that end thus far in the NFL Draft.

There are still four more rounds to go, so only time will tell if we see a trade go down over the next several hours. A few players could be traded for the right price and could find themselves on a new team before Saturday is over.

2025 NFL Draft: Player trades on the way?

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

The new regime in New York has brought in a solid draft class thus far and are stacking talent on both sides of the ball. The Jets may have to get extensions done with Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson. It doesn't seem likely because of this that they are able to pay Breece Hall as well.

And if they are prepared to not have him a part of the long-term plans, it would make sense to get a late-round pick for him in today's Day 3 action.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are a rudderless organization with no direction, and Jalen Ramsey being available for a trade kind of proves that. They literally just recently extended him, too. Ramsey is still very good and could head to a team like the Bengals, Lions, or Vikings to improve their weaker secondaries.

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals took DE Shemar Stewart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so they could be prepared to trade Trey Hendrickson, who has turned into one of the best pass rushers in the NFL during his time with the Bengals. They cannot seem to agree on an extension, and with Stewart now in the picture, a trade could be on the horizon.