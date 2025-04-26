Patriots NFL Draft class could put Buffalo Bills on notice in the AFC East

The New England Patriots have had a stellar NFL Draft class approaching Day 3, and it's so good that they may have put the Bills on notice in the AFC East. If there is any team in the AFC East right now that could dethrone the Bills, it is absolutely the New England Patriots.

And that was before the 2025 NFL Draft began, but this Patriots haul through two days is flat-out amazing and exactly what this franchise needed. Mike Vrabel is in his first year as the Patriots head coach, and both he and de-facto GM Eliot Wolf have done a marvelous job at improving this roster on both sides of the ball, but their NFL Draft class is truly something special.

Patriots NFL Draft: Building blocks after building blocks

4. Will Campbell, OT, LSU

A logical pick here, the Patriots made the right move to give Drake Maye blindside protection.

38. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Just a steal of a pick, TreVeyon Henderson can truly do it all at the position and is going to be a huge mismatch for opposing defenses. Henderson is going to have over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in year one.

69. Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

A wide receiver who seems to be quite underrated, Kyle Williams at pick 69 is just bonkers value and is going to immediately become one of the best weapons on this offense for Drake Maye.

95. Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

And somehow, the Patriots got a second-round prospect at pick 95, taking the athletic center from Georgia in Jared Wilson. He is absolutely their long-term answer at the position and could already earn the starting job over Garrett Bradbury.

Picks Remaining: 106, 144, 146, 171, 220, 238

Approaching Day 3, the Patriots still have six picks remaining. Six! Folks, every year in the NFL, there is at least one team that totally outperforms and exceeds expectations, and I am telling you right now, the New England Patriots are coming.