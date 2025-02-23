The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft could come with some insane drama. Could these three big trades take place? The trade rumors are already swirling, and we are still three weeks away from the start of NFL free agency.

There are bound to be a few major trades this offseason, as it seems like major trades are happening more frequently now.

Some teams could be uber-aggressive in trying to build a Super Bowl contender, and you truly can't blame them. We have seen a ton of trades happen during the NFL Draft in recent history. Could these three notable names be traded during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

2025 NFL Draft: 3 big trades that could happen in the first round

Matthew Stafford to the New York Giants

We now know that the Los Angeles Rams have given Matthew Stafford and his people to seek out a potential trade partner. When you read this situation, it seems like the Rams and Stafford are nearly on the same page - if a trade partner can't be found, the two sides may work together on another adjusted contract for the 2025 NFL Season.

It seems like both parties are content moving on or sticking together for another year. Well, the New York Giants desperately need some competent QB play in 2025 - both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll could be on their last straw and may need to field a playoff team. Matthew Stafford still has plenty left in the tank and could be a nice short-term option for this team. Could a trade happen when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around?

Myles Garrett to the Detroit Lions

Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, and one team that could make sense is the Detroit Lions, who are simply so talented that they can afford to part with some high-end draft capital to land Garrett. However, this team will have to also pay stud defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in the offseason, but they do have enough cap space.

If the Lions want to try and put the finishing touches on a Super Bowl-caliber team, they could swing for the fences in the first round and hand over their first-round picks in the 2025 and 2026 NFL Drafts to acquire Garrett. This would be one of the most major moves in recent NFL history, but with how good Garrett is, it very well could happen.

DK Metcalf to the Los Angeles Chargers

The momentum does seem to be pointing toward the Seattle Seahawks moving on from DK Metcalf. The LA Chargers would make a lot of sense, as they do have something special in Ladd McConkey, but they are missing a competent "X" receiver like Metcalf who can win with his size and speed. He's one of the most physically dominant players at his position in quite some time and has 1,000-yard potential.

Justin Herbert would surely love to then have McConkey and Metcalf in the WR room. The Chargers would then be missing a bit more production at tight end and perhaps a bell-cow running back, but wide receiver is still a need. It would not cost the Chargers first-round pick, but the trade could still take place during the NFL Draft, as both teams would get a bit more clarity on their needs during the later rounds if this trade were to happen.