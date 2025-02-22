2025 NFL Draft: Jets must trade up if they are high enough on a QB prospect

There does appear to be some rumblings about the New York Jets trading up for a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And at the end of the day, it only matters what the New York Jets front office thinks about the QB prospects. The fans will always have their opinions, and the NFL Draft experts will always give theirs.

But when the rubber meets the road, at the end of the day, the Jets will pick who they believe in. Darren Mougey is their new GM, and Aaron Glenn is the new head coach, so it is a totally new era for the Jets. We do know that this team is going to move on from Aaron Rodgers, so they'll need a long-term QB.

What I could see happenings is the Jets signing a one-year rental in the mold of Jameis Winston or even Justin Fields. This could be an evaluation year given the newness of the front office and coaching staff, and given that there isn't a Jayden Daniels in this year's draft, it is not likely that the Jets could have a rookie QB lead them to the postseason.

There are some rumors that the Jets could be making a major trade up with the Tennessee Titans for the first overall pick:

There are rumors that the #Jets have reached out to the Titans & are interested in trading up to 1st overall to get Cam Ward



It would cost a lot, but if you believe he's the next CJ Stroud or Jayden Daniels, you do it pic.twitter.com/NIMAy6X5PA — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) February 20, 2025

This tweet sums it up nicely - if the New York Jets believe in Cam Ward, nothing should stop them from making the move. Trading draft capital is definitely not always the most ideal, as we did just see with trades like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson, but sometimes they work out.

I would also add this tidbit to the situation as well:

Daniel Jeremiah says he has the same grade on Cam Ward that he had last year on Bo Nix.



Nix was the #12 overall pick in 2024 and the sixth QB selected. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 20, 2025

Daniel Jeremiah is a respected name in the NFL Draft world and apparently has the same grade on Cam Ward as he did Bo Nix. Now to be fair, many people were too low on Nix, and if it wasn't for Jayden Daniels, there would be a lot more attention for Nix's stellar rookie season in which he finished fifth in the NFL with 29 passing touchdowns.

Overall, the Jets new regime may want to leave an early mark and not waste anytime. However, I am sure they have also discussed the 2026 NFL Draft, as that draft appears to be a lot more deeper and stronger overall at QB.

Darren Mougey, the team's new GM, is going to have a tough decision to make here, but if he believes in Cam Ward and wants to trade up to snag him, he should not allow anything to get in his way.