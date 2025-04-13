The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, so let's checkout the biggest storylines in the league as the draft draws near. Now just less than two weeks away, teams are surely wrapping up their NFL Draft boards and are prepared to embark on this year's draft.

The QB class and overall blue-chip talent simply is not there, which is tough for the 'bad' teams in the league. There is also a lot of uncertainty in the draft, especially at the very top. While it seems like Cam Ward is a lock to go first overall, many picks after that are huge unknowns.

Only time will tell, obviously. Let's look at some top NFL storylines as the draft draws near.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 biggest storylines as the draft draws closer

What does Aaron Rodgers actually do?

It seems like it is only a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers, right? That's the way it seems, but he is still a free agent at the moment and could simply elect to retire if he wanted. There does not seem to be any other available team that would sign Rodgers at the moment, so I guess this is just a giant waiting game.

Once Rodgers makes his decision, it could have a huge impact on the rest of the free agent QB market and could also impact what a team like the Steelers might do in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Aaron Rodgers probably ends up signing with the Steelers, but it simply has not happened yet.

Where does the NFL Draft truly begin?

The Tennessee Titans are probably taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick, and it seems like the Cleveland Browns will take one of Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter with pick two, with the remaining player likely heading to the New York Giants at pick three.

Does the draft then begin at pick four? Are the Browns still undecided? Do the Giants still not have a clue what direction they will go? It's all a mystery besides Ward likely heading to the Titans with the first overall pick.

Trey Hendrickson's contract situation

Very quietly it seems, Trey Hendrickson still does not have a long-term contract extension. Much of the NFL chatter is centered around the NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals were able to extend both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, but they did set out to get all three of these contracts done.

If the Bengals and Hendrickson can't agree on a deal, will he get traded? Could he sit out for a year? It's another mystery at this point. If the Bengals can get this deal done, they can focus on other parts of their roster, as they need some guard help and obviously still need some major defensive help as well.