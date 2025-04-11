With the 2025 NFL Draft now two weeks away, let's talk about three catastrophic mistakes that a few teams could make in the first round. Teams make mistakes all the time in the NFL Draft, and that simply is not going to change. At the end of the day, all of the prospects, GM, and scouts are human, and humans mess up.

One of the worst mistakes a team can make in any NFL Draft is using a high pick on a QB that does not pan out. No prospect wants to be labeled as a bust, but it's going to happen. As we get closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, it is becoming more clear which needs are present with certain teams.

And even teams who know what they are doing are going to make mistakes in a couple of weeks. Let's look at three major mistakes that a few teams could make in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 catastrophic mistakes teams could make in Round 1

Cleveland Browns taking Travis Hunter second overall

You might strongly disagree here, but I do not believe Travis Hunter is the player the Cleveland Browns need with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns likely won't have a chance to draft Cam Ward, as he's heading to the Tennessee Titans unless something crazy happens.

The Browns would then essentially 'begin' the NFL Draft. Well, Abdul Carter plays a more valuable position and is the best defensive prospect in the draft. In today's NFL, certain positions hold more value than others, and while I understand the argument to simply take the best player available, which could be Hunter, Abdul Carter would bring a bit more value to the roster itself.

Cleveland would have an elite pass rush with Carter being paired up with Myles Garrett, and the Browns would truly win the battle in the trenches on defense more often than not.