With the 2025 NFL Draft creeping closer and closer, the mock drafts are becoming more frequent. Let's get into our latest three-round mock draft. The NFL Draft is now just two weeks away, and many collegiate players will see their lifelong dreams come true.

The most interesting thing about the draft this year is easily the quarterback class. There have been a ton of rumors and reports about which QBs will go where and perhaps some unexpected quarterbacks hearing their names called in the first round.

With how desperate some teams are for competent QB play, it might not be all that shocking to see some lesser-thought-of prospects go with one of the first 32 picks. Our latest mock draft is three rounds long and features some unexpected selections.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected selections

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans do nothing special here and take Cam Ward with the first overall pick. He is the best QB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft by a considerable margin and someone who could start Day 1. Ward's off-schedule ability may already be at an elite level for the NFL.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter can put rear ends in seats and is one of those rare players who can legitimately play both sides of the ball. The Cleveland Browns might actually want Hunter to primarily be a wide receiver, and if I had a guess, I would say that Kirk Cousins ends up starting for the Browns in 2025.

3. New Orleans Saints (via NYG) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Major trade alert! The New Orleans Saints trade up to the third overall pick with the New York Giants to take Shedeur Sanders from Colorado. The Saints could move on from Derek Carr quite easily next offseason and could even trade him during the 2025 NFL Season depending on what happens.

4. New England Patriots - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Abdul Carter falls into the New England Patriots laps with the fourth overall pick in this mock draft, so they make the move. Carter can form an elite duo with Harold Landry, who signed with the Patriots this past offseason.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham helps the Jacksonville Jaguars build from within and is the first draft pick for year-one GM James Gladstone. This is a great building block for the long-term.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

Instead of Ashton Jeanty, the Las Vegas Raiders take Tet McMillan from Arizona and give Geno Smith another weapon to use. If nothing else, Geno Smith can throw the ball to his best players.

7. New York Jets - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty heads to the New York Jets in this NFL mock draft. This could spell the end for someone like Breece Hall, who might be able to fetch a decent return on the trade market.

8. Carolina Panthers - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Will Campbell might be a Day 1 starting left tackle in this league. At this point, Bryce Young has no excuses heading into a crucial year three in the NFL.