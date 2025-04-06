The Miami Dolphins are a good team with a lot to like on the roster. Can they get back into the playoff mix with this NFL mock draft haul? The Dolphins have two major issues: Tua Tagovailoa struggles to stay consistently healthy, and this team sincerely plays a lot worse when the weather gets cold.

Both of these issues are notable, but to an extent, they can be fixed with the right 2025 NFL Draft class. Getting shored up in the trenches on either side of the ball is a great way to protect their QB and to get tougher when the weather gets cold.

Miami is a good team, and the roster itself is strong. With the right draft haul, they could find themselves right back in the AFC playoff mix.

Dolphins get back into playoff mix with loaded 2025 NFL Mock Draft haul

13. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Miami could use some help along the defensive line. Derrick Harmon is on the board when they pick in the first round of this mock draft. The Dolphins GM is Chris Grier, and while he has made some great roster moves, he's also made a lot of not-so-great moves and really needs to have a strong NFL Draft class.

48. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

I personally would love Jayden Higgins in this WR room to compliment Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Higgins is a massive, physical target with great hands and might be able to feast as a rookie if most of the attention is still on Hill and Waddle, who are one of the best WR duos in the NFL.

98. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Another pass-catcher for the Dolphins inside the top-100, Terrance Ferguson could be in a room with Jonnu Smith, who has been a good player for quite a while. This could be a great scenario for the Dolphins as they grab present and future stability at the position.

116. Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

Now hammering away at the offensive line in this mock draft, Miami adds Hollin Pierce from Rutgers. Pierce is 6'8" and has 36-inch arms. He has also played both left and right tackle. This could be a slam-dunk selection for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa is left-handed, so his blindside is the right tackle spot.

135. Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

Now addressing the safety room, Miami drafts Jaylen Reed from Penn State. They left Jevon Holland in free agency to the New York Giants, so they do have a notable hole on the backend of the defense.

150. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

A true dual-threat running back who could fit this offense like a glove, the Dolphins potentially get a huge deal with Devin Neal all the way down at pick 150. Surrounding Tua Tagovailoa with an insanely deep supporting cast is truly how to get the most out of him. He's a good-not-great QB that does need to be surrounded by great players.

155. Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame

Back to the defensive line, the Dolphins take Howard Cross III from Notre Dame at pick 155 and simply want to get deeper and more stout along the DL.

224. Jacob Gideon, OC, Western Michigan

Back to the offensive line now, Miami takes Jacob Gideon, a center who could be a developmental player and a long-term starting option if all goes well.

231. Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

In 2024 for Minnesota, Cody Lindenberg had 94 total tackles and five tackles for loss in just 12 games. He's also 6'3" and 235 pounds, so he's got great size for an inside linebacker and a solid athlete as well.

253. LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado

The Miami Dolphins finish off this 2025 NFL mock draft with LaJohntay Wester from Colorado.

Would this Dolphins NFL Draft haul vault them back into the playoff mix in the AFC?