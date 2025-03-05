There are many free agents currently on the market who may be able to fill some needs for certain teams that they have for the 2025 NFL Draft. In many instances, teams end up overpaying for free agents on the open market, but in other instances, teams are able to strike gold and find a key player for their team for years to come.

While the FA class isn't elite, there are some players slated to hit the open market that still have a ton of youth and skill on their side and may be able to fill a need that a team may have had for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Among all the free agents slated to hit the open market, these three in particular are going to be able to fill NFL Draft needs for a potential new team.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 current free agents who could fill draft needs for teams

Cam Bynum, SAF

Turning 27 in the summer, Cam Bynum of the Minnesota Vikings has not missed a start over the last three seasons and has truly turned into one of the top safeties in the NFL. A team with a need on the backend could instead sign a proven player in Bynum instead of taking to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bynum allowed a passer rating of just 77.6 in coverage this past season, so that's a huge plus for the position. He may end up commanding a contract well north of, let's say, $12 million per year, but like every other position, we are seeing contracts get richer as the salary cap increases.

Jevon Holland, SAF

Another top safety on the free agent market, Jevon Holland spent the first four years of his career with the Miami Dolphins, playing in 15 games in 2024. He racked up four passes defended, one sack, and 62 total tackles. Holland allowed an 89 passer rating when in coverage this year, so he is decent-enough in that regard.

The safety is still just 25 years old, and actually just turned 25 earlier this month. For a team that needs a top safety, they could also throw their hat in the mix for Holland. With both Cam Bynum and Jevon Holland, teams would be getting a great player no matter who they sign, so this could simply come down to the best fit for a given team who may have interest.

Nick Bolton, ILB

Nick Bolton leaves a bit of meat on the bone when in coverage, but he is one of the top ILBs in the NFL and is very good at stopping the run. He is one of the top players on the Kansas City Chiefs and is surely going to have a huge market in free agency unless KC finds a way to sign him to a long-term extension.

A team like the rival Denver Broncos could be huge players for Bolton. They'd be stealing from their AFC West foe and would also be getting someone who fills a huge position of need for them, but I bet about 10 other teams would make a healthy free agency offer for Bolton, who is still in his mid-20s and has a ton of elite football left.