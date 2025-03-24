The 2025 NFL Draft is approaching just one month away, and while that is a lot of time, it's clear that these three first-round picks will definitely happen. The uncertainty of what's going to happen in the 2025 NFL Draft is present, but I do see some first-round picks that would be a massive shock if they didn't happen.

Sometimes, a huge need forces a team to take that position in the first round. In other instances, there are obvious connections that bring together a college prospect with an NFL team. For a multitude of reasons, expect these first-round picks to go down in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 first-round picks that are absolutely guaranteed to happen

Shedeur Sanders to the New York Giants

Even if the team were to come away with Aaron Rodgers, I could still see Shedeur Sanders happening. The New York Giants did sign Jameis Winston, so that kind of tells me that they beleive Rodgers is not signing with them.

Winston would be the perfect backup/mentor for Sanders, someone who would need a high-quality QB2 to be able to lean on during his rookie season. It just feels like the Giants have zeroed in on Sanders with their urgent need for a young QB prospect and with it being likely, at least in my eyes, that the Tennessee Titans take Cam Ward.

Colston Loveland to the Los Angeles Chargers

Colston Loveland played for Jim Harbaugh when the two were at Michigan, and with Harbaugh now coaching the Los Angeles Chargers and already having former coaches and players with him, it would make a ton of sense if he continued that in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Chargers do have a need at tight end - they had strong interest in Evan Engram, but he signed with the Denver Broncos. LA since signed Tyler Conklin. Conklin is just a guy and does not solve their TE need, so Loveland with their first-round pick is on the table.

He's one of the best TE prospects in a very deep TE class and is also a more willing blocker than he gets credit for.

Houston Texans grabbing a top OL prospect

I am cheating on this one a bit, but I would be shocked if the Houston Texans did not take a top OL prospect with their first-round pick. If nothing else, they have at least tried to bring in some improvements along the OL, as new faces like Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, Ed Ingram, and Laken Tomlinson at least give them a ton of experience if nothing else.

However, on paper, the offensive line is still quite horrific if you ask me, so it would be a safe bet to assume that GM Nick Caserio wants to find a stud OL prospect he can take in the first round, and I am not sure it has to be a certain position, either. Protecting CJ Stroud has to be of the utmost importance in the 2025 NFL Season.