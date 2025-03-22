The 2025 NFL Draft could truly get crazy at the top. In this short mock draft, multiple teams are seen trading into the top 5. As we know, the QB class in the NFL Draft is not expected to be that good. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top QBs in the class, but you could truly argue that neither of them are first-round prospects.

You could also argue that Ward and Sanders would have been the seventh and eighth QBs taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, where we saw six QBs go in the first 12 picks. It might take several rounds before we see six quarterbacks get taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Only time will tell what will truly happen. In our latest mock draft, multiple teams get aggressive and trade into the top 5.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple teams trade up into the top 5 selections

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans don't overthink it here and simply take the best QB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class, grabbing Cam Ward at pick no. 1. The Titans invested heavily into their offensive line over the last two offseasons and could be setting the stage for Cam Ward to enter into a rock-solid situation.

2. New York Jets (via CLE) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Trade! The New York Jets are able to trade up several slots with the Cleveland Browns, leaping the New York Giants to draft Shedeur Sanders from Colorado. This throws the New York Giants into a frenzy, as their first-round pick might look a lot different now. Sanders would likely come in as the QB2 behind Justin Fields, who the Jets signed in free agency.

3. Carolina Panthers (via NYG) - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

With the New York Giants missing out on Shedeur Sanders, they trade down a few slots, and the Carolina Panthers trade up to the third overall pick in this mock draft to take Mason Graham. Joining forces with Derrick Brown along the Panthers defensive line, this could end up being a top-tier unit, which could raise the entire defense as a whole in 2025 and beyond.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots, amidst all the chaos, stick at pick four and take Will Campbell, who could instantly come in and play left tackle. This would give the Patriots new OL additions in Campbell, Garrett Bradbury, and Morgan Moses as likely starters in the 2025 NFL Season. All of a sudden, their offensive line could be in a great spot.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Jacksonville Jaguars also stick with their own first-round pick even with the madness in front of them, They are somehow able to land Abdul Carter from Penn State, which is a grand-slam selection for GM James Gladstone, his first draft pick as the Jaguars GM. I would guess that the Jags would be jumping for joy to see this type of action to down with the first three picks, as it could push some elite prospects down the board.