The 2025 NFL Draft might end up putting the nail in the coffin for certain GMs, and these three could be entering their last one. I cannot imagine how hard it might be to be a GM in the NFL. Being tasked with building a roster of over 50 players has to be mentally draining.

And in any instance, no team is going to success without a high-end franchise QB. If you ask me, one of the hardest jobs in all of sports is being an NFL General Manager. There is a good bit of turnover with this position from year to year, and we saw a good bit this past season.

Well, these three GMs could be hanging by a thread and might be on their last NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 General Managers who could be on their last NFL Draft

Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints

What exactly is Mickey Loomis trying to do in New Orleans? The Saints again were a bad team in 2024 but do not have a high enough pick to land a top QB prospect. New Orleans is again in cap hell and have some serious financial work to do. Loomis is responsible for this mess, and it could take years to dig out of.

It's hard to envision Loomis keeping his job beyond 2025 unless he brings in a stellar rookie class that also helps them dig out of the financial ruin he has gotten them in. There is virtually nothing appealing about the Saints' franchise at the moment.

Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons

Many puzzling decisions by Terry Fontenot during his tenure with the Atlanta Falcons could have hm in a 'playoff mandate' type of season. The most notable blunder was Fontenot signing Kirk Cousins to a $180 million free agency contract and then drafting Michael Penix Jr at pick eight in the 2024 NFL Draft.

If they liked Penix that much all along, why did they sign Cousins? It's an odd situation, but the Falcons do have a talented roster. Going 8-9 in 2024 was a pretty awful season given how weak the division was. If you ask me, Fontenot has to put a playoff team on the field in 2025.

Penix may have to make a huge leap and the Falcons probably have to at least make a Wild Card for Fontenot to keep his job into 2026.

Joe Schoen, New York Giants

Joe Schoen has swung and missed a ton of times during his tenure as GM of the New York Giants. It's flat-out insane how bad of a job he's done, but you get the feeling that he and head coach Brian Daboll are getting one last shot. The Giants have made two unbelievable QB blunders by signing Daniel Jones to a contract extension and passing up on three first-round QBs in 2024 for Malik Nabers.

The 2025 NFL Draft class at QB is not nearly as strong as it was in 2024. The G-Men may be left with a 'consolation prize' at QB in one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. Back in 2024, they passed up on all of Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr.

They also let Saquon Barkley walk out the door, and we all saw how that turned out. The Giants are a mess from top to bottom and have to hope that their rookie class can lay the foundation for the future. Heck, this current regime has no choice there.