There are many teams that are flush with cap space for 2025. Let's power rank the top 10 teams who are projected to have the most. Teams with a ton of cap space who are also established can make a ton of moves in free agency.

And in many instances, teams who do have a ton of cap are also rebuilding, so it's really a tale of two situations at times. Five of the 10 teams that are projected to have the most cap in 2025 made the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season.

This could set them up very well for the future, so this could be an insanely prolific offseason for certain clubs.

Let's power rank the 10 teams in the NFL with the most projected 2025 cap space.

All salary cap figures come from Over The Cap.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams by projected cap space for 2025

10. Los Angeles Rams - $46.6 million

All of a sudden, the Los Angeles Rams are back in business with their draft capital and their cap space. The team will eventually need to find a long-term replacement for Matthew Stafford, but they are sitting pretty with around $47 million in cap space to make one last push.

9. Cincinnati Bengals - $47.5 million

The Cincinnati Bengals will have around $50 million in cap space, and they should use most of it to rebuild their inept defense, which was the primary reason why they did not make the postseson in 2024. Some help along the interior of their offensive line should also be on the to-do list.

8. Detroit Lions - $57.5 million

Somehow, the Detroit Lions are projected to have well over $50 million in cap space. With them potentially losing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, their biggest decisions this coming offseason will be to replace them. However, they also will have money to spend.

7. Minnesota Vikings - $57.9 million

The Minnesota Vikings will probably let Sam Darnold hit free agency and will turn page. JJ McCarthy is waiting in the wings and could enter into a top situation. The Vikings should pursue upgrades at guard and cornerback in free agency.

6. Los Angeles Chargers - $63 million

The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games in 2024 and made the postseason. They have their franchise QB in Justin Herbert under contract and could have over $60 million in cap space in 2025 to spend. The Chargers are missing more playmakers on offense.

5. Chicago Bears - $66 million

The Chicago Bears just hired Ben Johnson as their head coach and have around $65 million in cap space for 2025. I would expect Chicago to pursue some free agents across the offensive line in 2025.

4. Arizona Cardinals - $71.4 million

The Arizona Cardinals could be a frisky Wild Card team in 2025 if they are able to bring in another solid class of free agents and rookies. The team is simply missing talent. They are projected to have around $70 million in available cap for 2025.

3. Washington Commanders - $87.5 million

Maybe the one team that is better set up for the future than any other, the Washington Commanders have cap space approaching $90 million in 2025 and will be a free agent destination. Man, what a time to be a Commanders' fan! They are third in our power rankings.

2. Las Vegas Raiders - $92.5 million

The Las Vegas Raiders are missing a ton of talent and do not have a franchise QB, so them having over $90 million in cap space isn't all that impressive. Vegas has to find a competent QB to stabilize their franchise.

1. New England Patriots - $120 million

Currently the only team that is over the $100 million mark, the New England Patriots have an encouraging QB in Drake Maye and did recently hire Mike Vrabel as their head coach, so this team could go crazy in free agency if they wanted to in their quest to build a contender around Maye.