2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes two shocking QB trades

It’s officially the 2025 offseason for all but four NFL teams, which means we’re leaning heavily into 2025 NFL Mock Draft season here. Mock drafts are always an exercise in futility when it comes to overall accuracy, but it’s one of the best ways to look at possible scenarios, potential team/prospect fits, as well as play a game of What If?

And that’s exactly what we’re going to do today. In this mock draft, we’re going to look at a scenario that asks, what if the Pittsburgh Steelers make a bold move up the board for a quarterback?

What if the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings work out a tag and trade deal for quarterback Sam Darnold?

What if the Cleveland Browns take a local product at quarterback in round two?

And that’s exactly what we’re going to look at in this two-round mock draft scenario. The Steelers strike up a blockbuster trade with the Patriots which costs them their second-round pick in 2025 and a 1st-round pick in 2026 while the Vikings get a 2nd-round pick out of the Raiders for Sam Darnold. Let’s see how this madness might play out.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers make bold move up the board

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Tennessee Titans fired GM Ran Carthon and hired former Chiefs executive Ran Carthon in his place. The biggest issue for this team is obviously the quarterback position and the quicker the Titans get that issue figured out, the quicker they can compete in what appears to be a fairly wide-open AFC South.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns should be expected to make some type of move at the quarterback position, but is this the draft class they will want to attach their futures to? There are some reclamation projects that could work for this team and they might opt for the best overall player on their board instead of just whatever QB is left.

3. New York Giants: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

After a disastrous 2024, the New York Giants are back to the drawing board and they have one of the most obvious quarterback needs in the league. How secure are GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll? It’s going to be interesting to see if the top brass in New York allows those guys to make a bold, risky pick like this one.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Patriots): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Calls for Mike Tomlin to be traded or let go are growing louder from the fan base. Tomlin and the Steelers desperately need a quarterback solution and this is a desperation type of move. Shedeur Sanders would have a great defense and head coach behind him as well as whatever else the Steelers look to add with over $40 million in cap space.