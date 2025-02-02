Slowly but surely, the 2025 NFL Draft is coming. Have these three players risen up the NFL Draft boards in recent weeks? This might be the time of the year where some interesting prospects are rising up the draft board.

This does seem to happen every cycle, and usually the opinion on these players are mixed as best. Someone like Abdul Carter for example is a slam-dunk top-5 pick, so the common opinion on him is just that. However, there are some other prospects who might be two of three tiers below someone like Carter where people just cannot seem to find a good draft slot for.

Well, the Senior Bowl has stirred up some interesting dialogue about a few players, and these three seem to be rising up the NFL Draft board at the moment.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 intriguing prospects rising up the draft boards

Jaxon Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Whether you agree or not, it seems like Jaxon Dart's draft prospects are getting better and better:

Post @seniorbowl trip thoughts:

1. Jaxon Dart should be in the discussion as the top overall QB.

2. The QB depth in this draft will have value. See: Tyler Shough and Seth Henigan.

3. The RB group is a GOLD mine this year.

4. Ole Miss was the most talented team in the SEC. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) January 31, 2025

This seems to have been fueled with the recent Senior Bowl, but the major issue here is that there are still a lot of people who do not see the type and who think that the only reason why he seems to be rising is because how weak this QB class is to begin with. And that might be the root of the situation, here. Dart may truly find himself going in the first round if a team is sold enough on his tools, but even a few weeks ago, that wasn't even possible.

Jaxon Dart, whether it ends up happening or not, seems to be rapidly rising up the 2025 NFL Draft board.

Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

Tez Johnson is about 5'8" and 160 pounds. He's not even the size of Tank Dell, who is currently recovering from yet another major injury, but at the Senior Bowl, the adopted brother of Bo Nix was putting on a show and was simply not getting touched. Yes, they were one-on-ones, but Johnson's agility and speed were on full display.

If he was 5'10" and 180 pounds, we'd be talking about him being a slam-dunk first round pick, but that isn't the case. The size does seem to be a legitimate issue, but the only thing Johnson can really do to improve his draft stock is to perform when he's given the chance.

Well, he's done just that at the Senior Bowl, so it's been impossible for him to hurt his own draft stock thus far. Tez Johnson is going to play in the NFL one day, and a team who like to spread their offense out a bit could find some use in him.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Mike Green from Marshall is just different:

Marshall’s finest Mike Green looming incredible at the Senior Bowl.



When he’s a top 10 pick, people who don’t cover the NFL draft will be annoyed bc he went to Marshall. But by the end of the rookie year they’ll be happy their team drafted him



pic.twitter.com/bhAbRnzvGx — Adam Mack (@AdamMack8727) January 29, 2025

He may have just cemented himself as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft given how well he was playing against other first-round talent at the Senior Bowl. People might knock Green down a bit because he went to Marshall, and the size is just OK. Green is 6'4" and 250 pounds, which I have seen some people say is a bit undersized.

But in 2024, he led the nation with 17 sacks and is pretty much the full package off the edge. Mike Green feels like he is now a lock to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but the question now is if he is going to go within the first 10 picks.