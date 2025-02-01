The 2025 NFL Offseason could bring a ton of QB movement. Let's predict where certain quarterbacks will be playing when next year rolls around. It feels like ever since Tom Brady departed the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers several years ago, there has been an increase in notable QB movement across the NFL.

And I do not anticipate this is going to stop in the 2025 NFL Offseason. I am not sure when teams will realize that drafting and developing a QB is the way to long-term success, but my words probably mean nothing to them.

There could be a good bit of notable QBs who could find themselves on new teams in 2025. Let's predict where notable QBs could play in the coming season.

2025 NFL Offseason: Predicting where QBs on shaky ground will play next year

Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets

The New York Jets might be doing something good, believe it or not, by keeping Aaron Rodgers as a bridge QB through 2025. With the coming NFL Draft not having a strong QB class, what else will the Jets do? If you ask me, they should consider trading a player or two, stocking up on some capital, and running it back with Rodgers in 2025.

This could give them some extra capital to potentially trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft for a QB. Next year's NFL Draft is projected to have a much stronger QB class. Rodgers returns to New York in our predictions.

Sam Darnold - Tennessee Titans

Sam Darnold is going to land a free agency contract. It could be very similar to the contract that Baker Mayfield got on his extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We could expect Darnold to sign a deal worth around $100 over three years.

The Tennessee Titans may not think that Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders are worthy of the first overall pick, so the next best thing might be to pursue a mid-tier starter in Darnold and take a stud defensive prospect like Abdul Carter from Penn State.

Derek Carr - New Orleans Saints

Right now, momentum seems to indicate that Kellen Moore will be given the head coaching role for the New Orleans Saints. The Saints' starting QB is Derek Carr, and I truly believe Carr is going to get the 2025 season in New Orleans.

There is a legitimate shot that the Saints hang onto Carr through 2025 and cut him in the 2026 NFL Offseason, which is where they could land as much as $50 million in cap space. Moore might have to make it work for a year with Derek Carr. I do not believe the Saints plan on moving on just yet.

Geno Smith - Las Vegas Raiders

How about a reunion with Pete Carroll, who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders? I am not sure Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald is sold on Smith being his QB into the 2025 NFL Season, and I do not blame him. Smith isn't a good QB and is surely not a franchise passer.

Seattle won't make any progress in the postseason as long as Geno Smith is their QB. A trade would save the Seahawks $31 million on their cap. The veteran QB may also demand a short extension, and we know that Carroll seems to have a bit of a different view on the QB position than most of us do.

I can see the Raiders calling up the Seahawks to make a deal for Smith, and if you told me Smith was their QB in 2025 and 2026, I would not be shocked.

Russell Wilson - Remains a free agent into 2025 season

If the Pittsburgh Steelers choose Justin Fields over Russell Wilson (which they should), where does that leave Wilson? I mean, I do not see a clear-cut starting spot for the QB, and I am not sure he would have many teams come calling unless it is for a backup role. Wilson is now on his third team in four seasons, having last played for the Seahawks in 2021, Denver Broncos from 2022-2023, and the Steelers in 2024.

This is a backup QB, but I am not sure you can tell Russell Wilson that. We predict that the veteran QB remains a free agent into the 2025 NFL Season.

Kirk Cousins - Cleveland Browns

With the Cleveland Browns needing some cheap production at QB, I could see Kirk Cousins reuniting with Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland for a year. Somehow, Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles again, and it does not seem like he is going to take another snap for the Browns.

Heck, he might be done in the NFL, period. What the Browns might do could be something similar to what the Denver Broncos did and just rip the Band-Aid off. The Browns can cut Watson in 2026 and take on a dead cap hit of around $72 million that year.

That could be their plan which may also include them resetting at QB with a rookie from the 2026 NFL Draft. In the meantime, the veteran Cousins, who the Atlanta Falcons will cut, could find himself QB'ing the Browns for a year in 2025.