Being that QB is the most important position in sports, there are certainly a few who are on thin ice as the 2025 NFL Draft draws near. It never seems like teams across the league ever learn their lesson with the QB position. There are endless examples of teams investing (wrongly) into a quarterback they think can save their franchise.

With how important the position has become, no NFL team is going to sustain long-term-success without a high-end, elite quarterback.

There could be a few QBs in the NFL right now, in line to start, who are also on the hot seat as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. Let's look at three of them here.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 quarterbacks on thin ice as the NFL draft approaches

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

All of a sudden, Derek Carr has a shoulder injury, and his status for the 2025 NFL Season seems to be up in the air. The New Orleans Saints seriously should not have signed Carr to begin with, and now they seem to be dealing with the fallout from that huge mistake.

The Saints pick ninth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be the perfect slot to take Shedeur Sanders, if they are high enough on him. And overall, Carr is simply not all that good and isn't going to lead the Saints to where they and where other NFL teams want to go.

He's beginning to age well into his 30s and is an average-at-best QB. Derek Carr has to be on thin ice approaching the NFL Draft.

Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants and is probably the leader in the clubhouse to start for them in the 2025 NFL Season. However, the Giants have done a ton of homework on the QB class and could sit at pick three and grab Shedeur Sanders.

Heck, they could trade back into the first round and potentially do that as well. You would have to wonder just how long of a leash that Russell Wilson would have in the event the Giants do draft a QB. It's clear that the former Broncos, Seahawks, and Steelers QB isn't close to his old self and isn't someone any coach can build an offense around anymore.

Russell Wilson is absolutely on thin ice approaching the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

You really have to wonder what the Miami Dolphins are trying to do? Are they trying to win? With the news that they're planning on moving on from Jalen Ramsey, the vision for this franchise gets less and less claear by the day. Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa has struggled to stay healthy for his entire career and is one of the more 'good-not-great' QBs in the NFL.

When healthy and on the field, he's quite efficient, but he's never really displayed that legitimate franchise QB ability. The Dolphins would actually be able to quite easily trade Tagovailoa next offseason if his performance isn't good enough. Now yes, you may wonder which team would actually trade for him, but there are many teams across the NFL who are desperate for some type of competence at QB.

And with it appearing that GM Chris Grier is on the hot seat, this franchise could blow it all up next offseason.