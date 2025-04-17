2025 NFL Draft: Insider gives revealing information about the QB class

The quarterback class in the 2025 NFL Draft is definitely a bit controversial, but we might know how they come off the board when the draft begins. This simply is not the year to need a QB at all, and to make it worse, the 2024 NFL Draft did seem to feature at least four franchise passers.

Being that the QB position is so valuable in today's NFL, there could be a prospect or two who goes higher than expected. Well, one of those QBs who might not be a legitimate first-round talent is Jaxson Dart, the QB from Ole Miss.

Here is what Jordan Schultz had to say recently about the quarterback class and Jaxson Dart:

"Should the Giants pass on Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick, keep an eye out for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, whose swashbuckling style and flair for the dramatic seems tailor-made for New York, and who I'm told head coach Brian Daboll likes.



Dart might not be for everyone, but as we explored in last week's column, there's a lot to work with — particularly in the form of leadership.



Several sources have indicated he won't fall out of the first round, so perhaps Giants general manager Joe Schoen takes either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter — whomever the Browns don't take at No. 2 — and then moves up from No. 34 to grab Dart." Jordan Schultz

Jaxson Dart might be a Round 1 lock

This is certainly something, and it most definitely guarantees that someone like Shedeur Sanders is absolutely going in the first round. With Dart likely not dropping out of Round 1, could this also mean that Jalen Milroe hears his name called in the first round as well?

Moreover, where is Dart's floor and ceiling in Round 1? Well, a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st overall pick could be the ceiling for Dart, but if he is still on the board after pick 21, you have to wonder if the Los Angeles Rams would take a pick or even if the New York Giants would try and trade up from pick 34 to draft Dart.

There are so many different scenarios that can go down in Round 1, and the only true guarantee at this point truly seems to be Cam Ward going first overall to the Tennessee Titans. If Dart had been in the 2024 NFL Draft class, we'd likely be looking at him being a no-doubt second or third-round pick, and that might not be a good thing for whichever team decides to take Jaxson Dart in Round 1.