2025 NFL Draft: 3 teams most likely to pick 1st overall after Week 8
We're only halfway through the 2024 NFL season, but the 2025 NFL Draft order could quickly be coming into focus. Although a lot will change over the course of the next 9-10 weeks, we might already have a good idea of which teams will be the most likely to be picking in the top 3-5 overall of next year's draft.
As of this moment in time, all 32 NFL teams still own their first-round pick for the 2025 NFL Draft. In recent NFL history, that is pretty much unprecedented, if it holds. Although we expect plenty of things to change over the next six months, there are obviously teams that might already have one eye on the 2025 NFL Draft and building for the future.
We've got our latest 2025 NFL mock draft projections but which teams could be realistically vying for the #1 overall pick at this point? Let's predict the top three candidates to finish with the worst record in the NFL.
3 most likely teams to pick 1st overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. Carolina Panthers (1-7)
As of this point in time, the Carolina Panthers appear to be the most likely team to pick 1st overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. That would mean an unprecedented three straight years that this team has held the #1 overall pick in the draft, something that would be absolutely staggering.
Of course, the Panthers traded up to get the #1 overall pick in 2023 and it cost them the #1 overall pick in 2024, but to be back picking 1st overall here in 2025 could be helpful if head coach Dave Canales does not believe he can extract the best out of Bryce Young.
The Panthers would undoubtedly move on from Young via trade and go with a quarterback with the first overall pick if this scenario plays out. They currently have the worst record in the NFL and are the only 7-loss team entering Week 9.
2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)
I realize the Las Vegas Raiders have been tough in some of their games this year, but they have sent just about every signal of a team that doesn't think much of itself this season. They benched the starting QB who won the offseason competition and they traded away their best offensive player (Davante Adams).
The Raiders had arguably the worst QB situation in the entire NFL going into this season and getting the 1st overall pick would really be massive for this team in that regard. They were just outside of range for any of the top QBs in 2024 and I think they would have taken one of a number of guys had the opportunity presented itself.
The Raiders need a quarterback in the worst way, and getting the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft would ensure they get the top guy on their board.
3. Tennessee Titans (1-6)
Depending on where you stand, the Tennessee Titans might just have the best odds at the #1 overall pick. There's a common theme with all of the teams on this list:
They have unsettled QB situations and have already turned to their QB2 this year for one reason or another.
The Titans have a first-year head coach in Brian Callahan, and when you get a new head coach, it typically means getting a new quarterback. Titans GM Ran Carthon made a lot of moves this offseason that were indicative of a team ready to compete, but the QB situation was always going to be a wild card situation in Tennessee.
If they're not buying Will Levis long term, then getting the #1 overall pick could really vault this team quickly if that pick hits.