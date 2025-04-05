The 2025 NFL Draft can bring many shocking and unexpected things. Could these three teams make a major move in Round 1?

Last year, it was pretty clear-cut that the first several picks were going to be dominated by the QB position. The 2025 NFL Draft is a totally different story and could bring some major and unexpected picks. We are now around three weeks away from the start of the draft.

Could we see some pick-trades go down before the draft? If not, could we see some major action happen in Round 1?

2025 NFL Draft: 3 teams that can make a major move in the first round

New York Giants trade back into the first round

The New York Giants might not use the third overall pick on Shedeur Sanders. With them signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, they have afforded themselves a hair of flexibility to take someone like Travis Hunter.

But being that the Giants do have a significant amount of draft capital, there is a path where they can trade back into the first round to perhaps take a QB prospect. Could they swing a trade with the Denver Broncos at pick 20? I bet they could for the right prospect.

The G-Men have to be aggressive in the 2025 NFL Draft to fix this franchise once and for all. Ideally, I would not be shocked if they were trying to find a way to reunite Hunter and Shedeur Sanders at the NFL level. This would absolutely force them to have to dip back into the first round to get both, and I could see it happening.

Chicago Bears take a top running back prospect

With the Chicago Bears having overhauled their offensive line in the offseason, this team has a ton of flexibility in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They truly don't have any overly-major needs, and I do believe they are good enough on paper to take a top running back prospect like Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton.

It might not seem wise for a team like the Bears to make this move, but they've been aggressive this offseason and can absolutely keep that aggression up when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around. It seems like Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles are prepare to keep throwing punches.

New Orleans Saints draft Shedeur Sanders

If Shedeur Sanders doesn't go at pick three to the Giants or even pick seven to the New York Jets, could he drop to pick nine? I could see it. The New Orleans Saints have to get something cooking for the long-term, so picking Shedeur Sanders could absolutely be a spark that this franchise needs.

With a new head coach in Kellen Moore, there is now every single reason to build for the future with an eye on the present. Sanders to the Saints isn't a commonly-mocked duo that we've seen this cycle, but with a new and innovative voice in the building, there is a scenario where Moore pushes for this pick to happen.