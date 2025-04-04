The New York Giants are one of the most interesting teams to follow in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could they shock the NFL world in the first round? The G-Men are poorly run and simply need to put a winning product on the field ASAP, or it's likely that both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will be shown the door.

This team is a disaster, and the main issue for this franchise is the lack of competent QB play. They marginally upgraded thus far with signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but a long-term option is still necessary.

However, some have said that the Giants won't use the third overall pick on a QB since they signed both Wilson and Winston. Let's see what they do in the first round of this mock draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: New York Giants make outrageous trade move

8th Pick (via CAR) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Trade! The New York Giants actually trade down in this mock draft, settling in with the eighth pick, and they grab Ashton Jeanty from Boise State with that selection. It's a bold move for the G-Men, who can likely stick at pick three and take Travis Hunter, but part of me believes that these NFL front offices will try to let as little get out into the public as possible.

What if the Giants are manufacturing interest in Travis Hunter to ensure they get someone like Jeanty? Broncos head coach Sean Payton said himself that during the 2024 NFL Draft, they actually manufactured interest in wanting JJ McCarthy, which allowed Bo Nix to fall into their laps.

Something like this can absolutely happen.

34th Pick - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

At the top of the second round, they address a position of need along the offensive line and grab a Day 1 starter at guard in Donovan Jackson. A running back and guard with the first two picks tell you what this team plans on doing.

57th Pick (via CAR) - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

One of the picks they got in the trade-down with the Carolina Panthers wasp pick 57, and this feels like a decent spot to take Jalen Milroe, a developmental QB prospect with a lot to like. Milroe likely spends part of the 2025 NFL Season as the emergency QB3. Milroe being in the room with Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson could be great for him.

65th Pick - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

Keeping up the theme in the trenches, the Giants grab TJ Sanders from South Carolina at pick 65. Being able to win the line of scrimmage is a huge requirement for winning NFL teams.

74th Pick (via CAR) - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

The last pick they got from the Panthers is the 74th selection. Yet another top-100 pick, the Giants take Harold Fannin Jr, and interesting TE prospect with other-worldly production at the collegiate level. Brian Daboll is smart enough to get the most out of him.

99th Pick - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

The secondary gets another huge boost, as the Giants take Dorian Strong in this mock draft. In free agency, they signed Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo as well.

105th Pick - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

Another offensive line pick, the Giants grab a developmental tackle and take Anthony Belton from NC State. If they hope that Jalen Milroe develops, he'll need a strong offensive line, and that is true for any young QB in this league.

154th Pick - Seth McLaughlin, OC, Ohio State

A third pick along the offensive line, Seth McLaughlin from Ohio State is a center and someone who could at least be some depth for now until he earns the starting job.

219th Pick - Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

Three-straight picks along the offensive and defensive lines, the New York Giants take their second prospect from Virginia Tech and grab Aeneas Peebles.

246th Pick - Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

It would not be a bad idea for the G-Men to double-dip at QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, as you just never know what a seventh-rounder can do. Just look at Brock Purdy...

Kurtis Rourke may have to claw his way onto the roster, but he could always be someone they carry on the practice squad. He's the Giants last pick in this mock draft.