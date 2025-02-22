2025 NFL Draft: 3 teams that should make a massive trade for #1 overall pick

Making a massive trade up the NFL Draft board is now always advisable, but some NFL. teams are more desperate than others with the 2025 NFL Draft on the very near horizon. The Tennessee Titans are rumored to be open to the idea of trading the #1 overall pick (despite a quarterback need themselves) and with that in mind, there are definitely a few teams who should be making calls to rookie GM Mike Borgonzi.

But which teams can realistically afford to take the big risk of trading into the #1 overall slot and mortgaging future picks to actually pull this off? Actually, there might be more than you would think in this particular offseason, even though there aren't any slam-dunk top-five prospects at quarterback like we had a year ago.

Which NFL teams should be considering a bold move up the board? Let's look at three ideas.

3 teams that should be looking to trade for the #1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

1. New York Giants

The Giants are currently slated to pick 3rd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and while they might be in a decent position to get the QB1 on their board if they stay put, is that really a risk that GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll can actually afford?

There is no question that the Giants have been burned badly in the last couple of years with the decision to extend quarterback Daniel Jones as well as the decision to let Saquon Barkley walk in free agency. Patience is not going to be afforded by the powers that be with the Giants after what's transpired in recent years, and the pressure is on in a big way for Schoen and Daboll to get the QB position right.

If they have someone in mind who can help turn this franchise around, they have every reason to go up and get him and they don't have that far to jump. This might be the most reasonable opportunity they have to get the QB1 on their board.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

When you look at the Las Vegas Raiders right now, they are the only team in their division without a franchise quarterback. The Denver Broncos took Bo Nix just one selection before the Raiders picked Brock Bowers this past year, and the Chargers and Chiefs obviously have Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes.

The Raiders don't have anyone at the moment, and while they are slated to pick 6th overall, they might not even come close to their top two QBs due to the fact that teams ahead of them (and right behind them) need quarterbacks as well.

The Raiders are in prime position to get jumped even if someone does fall past the fourth overall pick. They are in a great position with Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers as foundational pieces of the roster. Not that those are the only guys they will need going forward, but having a franchise QB in place could be a game-changer for new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.

3. New York Jets

Unlike every other team on this list, the New York Jets have both a rookie head coach and a rookie general manager leading the charge. Both Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have plenty of experience in the NFL but this will be the first time they've made franchise altering decisions when it comes to the quarterback position.

Mougey's time in the NFL has mostly been with the Denver Broncos where lack of conviction at the quarterback position has put that team in QB purgatory since the Peyton Manning days. The Broncos "should have" pulled the trigger on a number of QBs they loved through the years, but they didn't do it.

Mougey can't make that same mistake with the Jets. If he sees a young quarterback he feels convicted about, he doesn't have to go all that far from the 7th overall pick to the 1st overall pick and could even potentially include a player to move up to that 1st overall slot. Not that you want to give up core players, but you never know what will tip the scales, and getting a quarterback trumps all.