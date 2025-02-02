2025 NFL Draft: New York Giants may have one last chance to right the ship

The 2025 NFL Draft could be one of the last chances the New York Giants have to right the ship. Are they going to make the right moves? It's not that Malik Nabers isn't good - he's excellent, but there was absolutely no reason for the Giants to take Nabers over Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr, and JJ McCarthy.

No matter how good Nabers becomes in this league, he will never be as valuable as a high-end franchise quarterback, and the Giants may have missed out on that last year. Now with the third overall pick, the team isn't even guaranteed to have Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward when their pick rolls around.

The New York Giants are on their last chance

It is likely that one of them is on the board, and at this point, New York truly has no choice here - they have to make it work with a rookie QB. They have gotten themselves into such an awful situation thanks to GM Joe Schoen that they truly have no choice. Sanders and Ward are not franchise QB prospects in the eyes of many, but they'll get picked in the first round.

The NFL is a QB-driven league, and the Giants thought they had a QB when they handed Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million extension. It was a horrible move at the time and is still a horrible move now. Jones was and is an awful QB, and the deal ended up being so bad that Jones is currently not even on the team anymore.

I guess the bright side here is that if the Giants do hit on a rookie QB, he'll have an elite weapon in Malik Nabers and an elite left tackle in Andrew Thomas at his disposal. Seeing how disastrous of a tenure Joe Schoen has had with the Giants, I am not sure he'll end up making the right move, but it's kind of right in front of him.

There really isn't any excuse for him to not come away with Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. He's dug the Giants into this hole, and it feels like one of these QBs is going to be the consolation prize. I can't imagine how we are talking about the New York Giants had they passed on Nabers and taken JJ McCarthy instead. They'd probably have a few more wins to show for in 2024 and we'd be talking about the Giants making a jump in 2025.

Instead, the Giants have to face the music and force themselves to fall in love with one or both of these flawed QB prospects.