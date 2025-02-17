Having multiple first-round picks could be a great thing for most teams. Could these three teams pick twice in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? As it stands right now, zero teams have multiple picks in the first round. This could absolutely change when April rolls around.

And we could even see some day-of trades as well. There is a lot of time between now and the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, as we still have to go through the NFL combine and free agency.

After the dust settles and we get into late March and April, could there be scenarios where these teams end up making two picks in the first round?

2025 NFL Draft: 3 teams who could end up picking twice in the first round

Cleveland Browns

The driving force for this would be a Myles Garrett trade, which could surely net the Browns multiple first-round picks. Garrett did officially request a trade, and while Cleveland probably has no intention of trading him now, I bet that could change in the near future. The Browns desperately need more draft picks to try and rebuild this thing after the failed Deshaun Watson era.

Getting multiple picks in round one should be their goal, actually. Garrett could fetch a first-round pick in the 2025 and 2026 NFL Drafts if Cleveland operates this correctly. If I am not mistake, the Los Angeles Rams once offered the Carolina Panthers multiple first-round picks for Brian Burns, but were shot down.

And when Burns eventually got traded, the Panthers couldn't even get one first-round pick. The Browns should trade Myles Garrett to the highest bidder.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks could be undergoing some change this offseason, and one player who could be likely to find himself on a new team is DK Metcalf, their stud wide receiver who seems to have fallen out of favor a bit. Seattle also has other free agents to pay, so they may actually want to trade Metcalf.

He could be worth a second-round pick by himself, but I honestly would not be shocked to see the Seahawks compile an offer of DK Metcalf and other draft capital for a first-round pick in return. It may sound insane right now, but Metcalf is a very good player, and draft capital does have value.

What if DK Metcalf and a third-round pick was offered to a team in return for their first-round pick? Does that sound so radical? Nope!

New York Jets

The New York Jets have a new GM in town in Darren Mougey. They also plan on moving on from Aaron Rodgers, so they are hitting a reset button. The big issue with this team is all the young roster talent they have without having a franchise QB. This could force Mougey to be open to the possibility of trading a young player or two to try and get the roster and the front office in lock-step with each other.

The Jets have the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with how weak the draft is at WR, could we see a scenario where they dangle Garrett Wilson in trade talks? I think it could happen. The Jets do need to acquire more draft capital, as they could perhaps be looking at a more long-term play of moving up in the 2026 NFL Draft for a QB.

Next year's NFL Draft is projected to be a lot better at QB. It would not shock me to see the Jets trading a young player this offseason.