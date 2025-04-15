Kirk Cousins does not seem to have many options left as we get closer to the 2025 NFL Draft. Who could trade for him? With the Cleveland Browns having signed Joe Flacco, that could take them out of the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes.

Cousins was benched during the 2024 NFL Season for Michael Penix Jr, and it's clear that the Atlanta Falcons are wanting to hand the keys over to Penix and give him every chance to be the franchise QB they hope he can be.

This might leave Cousins a bit redundant as the 2025 NFL Draft draws near, but who could trade for him?

2025 NFL Draft: 3 teams who could trade for Kirk Cousins during the draft

Pittsburgh Steelers

I truly believe the only way the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade for Kirk Cousins is if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire or to simply not sign with the team. Cousins may end up being their backup plan, but in either instance, the Steelers do need to try and find a franchise QB.

They have been connected to multiple QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft and could still pull the trigger on one even if they were to trade for the veteran QB.

New Orleans Saints

With Derek Carr now apparently battling some sort of shoulder injury that could impact his 2025 season, the Saints may need a starting QB. And yes, they could see if Spencer Rattler could be their franchise QB, but there wasn't a lot to like there in the 2024 NFL Season.

Mickey Loomis has also been a hysterically bad GM for years now, so it would not surprise me if he had another bold and silly move up his sleeve. Let's be clear; the Saints should absolutely not trade for Cousins under any circumstances, but he still seems to believe that New Orleans is in a position to win, so perhaps he calls up GM Terry Fontenot for the rare in-division trade.

Cleveland Browns

Now yes, the Cleveland Browns did sign Joe Flacco, but what if they still have their eyes on Kirk Cousins? Right now, the Browns might have their eyes on a QB prospect they can develop like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe. In that event, Joe Flacco could be the perfect bridge QB for a year.

However, the Browns could still trade for Kirk Cousins, have Flacco as the QB2, and still dip into the 2025 NFL Draft for a QB to develop. With Kenny Pickett still on the roster, that might seem a bit overkill, but there is still a path. Kevin Stefanski and Kirk Cousins worked together for a couple of years in Minnesota, so there is also a good bit of familiarity present as well.