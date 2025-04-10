There are a handful of teams in the NFL who have a huge stockpile of picks. Which teams have the most approaching the 2025 NFL Draft? Teams that have the most draft picks are definitely at a bit of an advantage.

Simply put, more draft picks equals more darts for the dart board, and more darts gives them a better chance at nailing a bullseye. Now yes, whiffing on prospects can totally steer a draft class off of the tracks, but a lot of these teams on this list to have strong scouting departments.

There are over 50 players on an NFL team, so building a competitive, winning roster is extremely tough. Let's look at the teams that have the most total draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft: Which teams have the most total draft picks?

Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys - 10 Picks

A whopping seven teams have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and five of them are in the AFC. Each team is in a bit of a different situation, but as we will see with the two teams with the most picks, some of these '10 pick clubs' are closer to a rebuild, while some are a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The Buffalo Bills may not truly need a 10-pick NFL Draft - they don't have a ton of remaining needs and could actually make some luxury picks, but the Cleveland Browns are clearly in more of a rebuild and may see a reason to use and keep all 10 of their picks.

The NFL Draft is definitely a science, and there truly is no singular correct way to go about the draft process.

Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers - 11 Picks

Leading the way with 11 picks each, the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers are totally stocked up, but the teams are in different positions. The Ravens could be a team that tries to package some of their picks to move up in a certain round, as they're among the best teams in the NFL and may not need much to finally build a Super Bowl team.

On the flip side, the 49ers are definitely in more of a rebuilding/retooling phase, so these 11 picks could go to some encouraging rookie prospects that can help turn the page into a new and explosive era. San Fran said goodbye to some veteran players this offseason like Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga.

It is more likely that the 49ers stick with their 11 picks and make all of their selections.