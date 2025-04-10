The 2025 NFL Draft will bring together certain prospects on teams that end up being a great fit for them. These first-round fits almost make too much sense. Part of acquiring players for an NFL team isn't all about finding the most talented. Sometimes, the fit matters most. For example, everyone knew that Bo Nix was not the most talented QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he went to a team that ended up being a perfect fit.

This is also the case for other positions. With the 2025 NFL Draft being two weeks away, many of these collegiate prospects will head to teams that know how to maximize their ability. The first round of the NFL Draft does contain some logical fits between prospect and player.

Let's check out five first-round fits that simply make too much sense.

2025 NFL Draft: 5 first-round fits that simply make too much sense

Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans is very likely the first pick we'll hear in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward is by far the best QB prospect in the class this year, and I am not sure it's particularly close, either. The Titans also shored up their offensive line this offseason, signing left tackle Dan Moore and guard Kevin Zeitler.

Ward could enter into a situation where he'd have strong protection, and all that Tennessee would then be missing on offense would be another wide receiver and perhaps an upgrade at either running back or tight end.

Tyler Warren to the New York Jets

No one of note at tight end, the New York Jets could benefit from someone like Tyler Warren to solidify that position for years to come. He seems to be the best TE prospect in a loaded class and could instantly become a security blanket for QB Justin Fields. The Jets likely won't be any good in 2025, but Warren can be another foundational piece for the offense, which does have a lot of young talent.