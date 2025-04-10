With how weak the QB class is in the 2025 NFL Draft, a few unexpected passers could hear their name called in the first round. It's not a great year to need a franchise QB, but the 2024 NFL Draft was the total opposite. You have to wonder what went through the minds of the New York Giants front office when they passed up on Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr last year.

They're now stuck likely starting Russell Wilson and probably over-drafting one of the QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft. A few of these passers may end up hearing their name called shockingly early, perhaps even in the first round.

Let's look at three QBs who could shockingly go in Round 1.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 quarterbacks who could shockingly go in Round 1

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart is one of those second-round caliber prospects who could easily hear his name called in the first round. A team like the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick 21 might be able to simply stay where they are and take Dart, the QB from Ole Miss. There is a lot to like about him as a prospect, but if he would have been in the 2024 NFL Draft class, he'd likely be a consensus second or third-round pick.

The weak QB class has really driven up the value for some of these tier-2 passers below Cam Ward. It's a good thing for the QBs themselves, but proves just how desperate teams are to figure their QB situation out.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Jalen Milroe is defnitely more of a 'raw' prospect in NFL terms. He's someone who as the athleticism and arm strength to make big-time plays, but the pocket passing and overall accuracy are lacking. Jalen Milroe, in a normal NFL Draft, could be a third-round pick who'd have a chance to develop into a mid-tier starter.

And even if he went in the first round, which is how that's trending, he'd probably be sitting for part of his rookie year, anyway. There was also a bit of news recently that Jalen Milroe accepted an invitation to the 2025 NFL Draft, so that could be an indication that they feel firmly confident he'd hear his name called in Round 1.

Tyler Shough, Louisville

This one might be a bit of a stretch, as Tyler Shough is turning 26 years old during his rookie season, and he's been in college since 2018. Yes, 2018. The experience is there, as he appeared in 42 games, and he's got great size, standing at 6'5".

He's also got some desirable NFL-caliber traits like being able to play on time and also being able to work through his progressions. He's got great arm strength as well, and I just have a feeling some team is going to sit in their draft room and convince themselves that he could be their long-term passer.

Well, would the Los Angeles Rams take a chance? Shough would be entering into an extremely stable situation and would get to watch Matthew Stafford go to work for the 2025 NFL Season. The Rams have to plan for life after Stafford at some point, and you just wonder if they'd be the team to make a bold move like this,