2025 NFL Draft: Broncos' Sean Payton could find his next Alvin Kamara

The Denver Broncos have the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could Sean Payton be looking at finding his next Alvin Kamara with that pick? It is not a secret that the Broncos have to get better playmakers on offense. They made some nice progress for the short-term by signing Evan Engram, the tight end who is truly more like a big-bodied wide receiver.

Denver still has a gaping hole at running back and could use another viable wide receiver. However, RB is their biggest remaining need, and they have mostly been connected to Omarion Hampton of UNC and TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State.

Some have also said that Denver could trade up for Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, but could the Ohio State RB end up being the best fit?

Could TreVeyon Henderson be Sean Payton's next Alvin Kamara?

According to Zac Stevens of DNVR, the Broncos seem to think that TreVeyon Henderson, one of the two explosive running backs from Ohio State, could be similar to Alvin Kamara:

𝑵𝑬𝑾: What @ZacStevensDNVR is hearing about the Broncos heading into the Draft👀



“Henderson is the closest prospect in this draft to Alvin Kamara. That comp has been used in the Broncos’ building when talking about the play-making back”



According to Zac Stevens of DNVR

This is a pretty major comparison if you ask me, as Alvin Kamara is one of the best dual-threat backs of the 21st century and was an extremely productive player when Sean Payton was with the New Orleans Saints. Kamara and Payton were together in New Orleans from 2017-2021.

Kamara made all five of his Pro Bowls during that stretch, and he was able to rush for 4,238 yards, 47 touchdowns, and also catch 373 passes for 3,263 yards. Across a 17-game season during his time with Payton, Kamara averaged 1,747 yards and 16 touchdowns.

If TreVeyon Henderson is even 80% of Alvin Kamara, the Denver Broncos would be getting an insanely productive player here. Holding the 20th overall pick, Denver could simply stay there and would likely be able to land Henderson, but it does not seem to be all that likely that they could stay put at pick 51 and still land him.

Their QB, Bo Nix, played historically good as a rookie in 2024 and could be ready to explode in year two, but without a competent run game, Nix and the offense won't take that leap. Not only does Henderson have very good ability on the ground, but his receiving ability also gives Denver another viable weapon, so in that regard, it's like killing two birds with one stone.

If the Denver Broncos think this highly of TreVeyon Henderson, that could end up being a warning to the rest of the NFL.