2025 NFL Draft: Latest report indicates possible chaos in the top 3 picks

NFL insider Peter Schrager of ESPN recently reported that teams have been making phones calls to potentially shakeup the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. Being that the 2025 NFL Draft does not have a ton of bleu-chip talent, we could see some chaos unfold very early on. With the draft beginning in just two days, the answers we have been wanting for months will finally become a reality.

Well, it's definitely rumors/reports season as we creep closer to the start of Round 1. Now with ESPN, NFL insider Peter Schrager indicates that there could be a ton of chaos within the top three picks of the 2025 NFL Draft:

.@PSchrags says there have been calls made to the both the Browns at No. 2 and the Giants at No. 3 with the intention to move up in the NFL draft.



Browns and Giants getting calls for picks 2 and 3?

Schrager indicates that phone calls have been made to the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants for the second and third overall picks, indicating that Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, and Ashton Jeanty could be the players in mind for teams who are looking to move up.

This would be an electric scenario if it were to happen, and with the Browns and G-Men both needing franchise QBs, they could actually have some incentive to move down a bit to acquire more capital. Carter, Hunter, and Jeanty are three of the legitimate blue-chip talents in the draft.

And if you ask me, the only other prospects who could be considered blue-chip would be Mason Graham, Will Campbell, and Armand Membou. There could be less than 10 of these prospects in total, so I guess it is no surprise that the Browns and Giants would be getting these calls.

Many mock drafts now have Cleveland and New York taking one of Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, and sometimes trading back up into Round 1 to land a QB prospect like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart.

Both Cleveland and New York are in tough spots, and them botching the QB position in recent years have thrown them into this spot. Both franchises have to honestly become desperate in the NFL Draft to fix their franchise, and it feels like both GMs, Andrew Berry and Joe Schoen, are absolutely on the hot seat. It might require a move like this, as Schrager reported, for either men to keep their jobs beyond the 2025 NFL Season.

Could we see some chaos ensue at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft? Could one of the Browns or Giants actually move down?