The Cleveland Browns are picking second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and their plan for the coming draft and offseason is right in front of them. In the 2018-2019 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin Stefanki held three different roles with the team, working directly with Kirk Cousins; interim offensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, and QB coach.

During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Cousins tossed 56 touchdowns against just 16 interceptions for a 103 passer rating. The Vikings also went 18-12-1 during this stretch. Cousins completed nearly 70% of his passes. Well, now as we approach the 2025 NFL Offseason, both Cousins and Stefanski are on shaky ground with their respective teams.

Here is how the Browns navigate their situation...

The Atlanta Falcons will very likely cut Cousins after just one failed season, and with the Browns having a massive mess at the QB position, I think you see where I am going with this. The Browns are picking second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with no QB prospect nearly good enough to be taken second overall, the Browns' plan for 2025 could not be more clear;

They should sign Kirk Cousins for a year, use pick no. 2 on a stud defensive player, and load up on picks for the 2026 NFL Draft. This could allow Stefanski and Cousins to reunite, and the on-field product was very good during that two-year stretch. Kirk Cousins is a pocket passer, so the style of play he possesses can work just fine in 2025.

Many people did see the decline that Kirk Cousins endured in 2024, but what if that was just because of the Achilles' injury? What if another year removed is what helps Cousins get back to normal? Being that he's also not going to cost very much on the open market, the Browns, dealing with an albatross of a Deshaun Watson contract, should be able to afford him for a year.

This allows Cleveland to finally field a competent offense, and it also allows them to evaluate the players they currently have on their roster to see if they need to be a part of the future. The Browns would then have to find a way to load up on draft picks for 2026 - as they may be forced to move up in the 2026 NFL Draft to find their franchise QB, and next year's QB class does appear to be much better than what we have in 2025.

This is the solution for the Cleveland Browns.