2025 NFL Draft: Could the first five picks already be set in stone?

The 2025 NFL Draft could have some unsurprising selections with the first five picks. Could the draft actually begin at pick six? The limited top-end talent in the 2025 NFL Draft could actually make certain picks very likely. It would also make for a very active top-10.

You can slice this multiple ways; the limited blue-chip talent could keep teams picking inside the top-10 in their current selections, as if they move down, they could miss out on that talent, but there could be other teams outside of the top-10 who want to move up to try and land some of that talent.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins in just two days, so we'll finally have the answers we have been wanting for months now. Well, based on how things have been trending, could we be in store for a boring first five picks, and could the draft truly begin at pick six?

Are the first five picks a lock?

When you think about it, the first five picks could be very likely and may actually make for a boring NFL Draft at the very top:



1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham

The Tennessee Titans taking Cam Ward is probably about 99.99% likely at this point, and not much more needs to be said here. The Browns taking Travis Hunter feels very likely now, as Andrew Berry has spoken highly of him, and most mock drafts from experts have this pairing/

The New York Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, making it less likely they take a Shedeur Sanders at pick three. Abdul Carter would be the best remaining player on the board in this scenario. As for the New England Patriots; they need a franchise LT to protect Drake Maye and have to shore up their offensive line before getting Maye more weapons. Will Campbell could be the best player available and fills a massive position of need.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could do something unexpected, but with their GM James Gladstone being from the LA Rams front office, it could make their selection more likely to be Graham, as the Rams have really put a huge emphasis on their DL in recent years, and Gladstone was a big part of that.

So, I ask again, coud the 2025 NFL Draft truly begin with the sixth overall pick?