NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams picking in top 10 of the NFL Draft

Let's have some fun with our latest NFL power rankings and rank the teams that are picking in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Some of the teams that are picking in the top 10 are actually on the cusp of turning into something special if you ask me.

A few teams picking this high could even flirt with the postseason in the 2025 campaign. It is not crazy to see a team turnaround and even double their win total from the year before. From 2023 into 2024, the Los Angeles Chargers more than doubled their win total, winning five games in 2023 and 11 in 2024.

Well, let's take a more interesting spin in our NFL power rankings and rank the teams picking in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Power Rankings: How good are the bad teams in the NFL?

10. Tennessee Titans (1st pick)

A disaster of a team, Cam Ward should be on the way soon and could have one of the higher ceilings of any QB in the NFL if the Tennessee Titans coaching staff can develop him properly. For now, they are the worst team in the NFL until proven otherwise.

9. Cleveland Browns (2nd pick)

The Cleveland Browns will likely have to get creative to address their QB situation in a few days, as they are not likely to get Cam Ward. They are 9th in our latest NFL power rankings.

8. New Orleans Saints (9th pick)

Holders of the 9th pick, the New Orleans Saints have a new head coach in Kellen Moore and huge QB uncertainty. This team is a disaster and truly has no direction to speak of. It is time for a reset.

7. New York Giants (3rd pick)

Picking third overall and consistently among the worst teams in the NFL, the New York Giants are poorly run and are another team that may have to get creative to address their QB position in a few days. They are among the worst teams in the NFL until they can prove otherwise.

6. New York Jets (7th pick)

The New York Jets hired Aaron Glenn as their new head coach and Darren Mougey as their new general manager, so I guess the new blood is encouraging. The Jets have a good roster but are missing sigificant talent at the most important position in sports.

5. Carolina Panthers (8th pick)

Bryce Young played quite well following his benching in the 2024 NFL Season. If Young can take a year three leap, the Carolina Panthers may have finally dug themselves out of this mess and could sustain success for the long-term.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (5th pick)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a sneaky-good roster, and if Liam Coen is a competent head coach, this team could compete for the AFC South crown in the 2025 NFL Season.

3. Las Vegas Raiders (6th pick)

If nothing else, the Las Vegas Raiders raised the floor of their team with Pete Carroll and Geno Smith. They should not be among the worst teams in the NFL in 2025, but they won't win a ton of games. They are third in our latest power rankings.

2. New England Patriots (4th pick)

One of my favorite "breakout" teams for 2025 is the New England Patriots. With a proven head coach in Mike Vrabel and an already improved roster from the year before, the Pats could flirt with a winning record but are still another year or two away from getting into the postseason.

1. Chicago Bears (10th pick)

I am high on the Chicago Bears for the 2025 NFL Season and are first in these NFL power rankings. They shored up their offensive line in free agency and may have the next great QB in Caleb Williams. Chicago is also sporting an insanely-talented group of players on offense.