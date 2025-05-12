2025 NFL Draft: How much are rookie contracts worth for the top picks?

The rookie scale contracts are truly getting bigger. Let's see just how much money the top NFL rookies are getting on their first deals. Earning that generational money from getting drafted high enough into the NFL is what many players desire.

But the rookie contracts are just randomized - there are scales for the contracts, and as you can imagine, the higher the pick, the more money that player gets on their deal. There are surely finer details of these contracts that can be changed, but the players do have an amount of money they are slated to earn on their first deal in the NFL.

Let's see how much money some of the top rookie gets on their contracts.

All rookie contract numbers come from spotrac.com

2025 NFL Draft: How much money do top rookies get on their contracts?

1st Pick - Cam Ward - $48,757,500 (total value)

Cam Ward was the first overall pick to the Tennessee Titans and is getting a rookie contract approaching $50 million in total value.

2nd Pick - Travis Hunter - $46,571,074

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up three picks to draft Travis Hunter at pick two. Hunter wasn't going at any other pick in the NFL Draft, so he was basically locked into his rookie contract, which is close to $47 million.

3rd Pick - Abdul Carter - $45,179,746

New York Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter's rookie deal in the NFL is just a hair over $45 million. The Giants also took Jaxson Dart in Round 1.

4th Pick - Will Campbell - $43,589,604

Will Campbell went to the New England Patriots with the fourth overall pick. His rookie deal is about $43.5 million.

5th Pick - Mason Graham - $40,806,872

The Cleveland Browns ended up with Mason Graham at pick five. Graham's rookie deal will see him earn over $40 million.

6th Pick - Ashton Jeanty - $35,837,732

Ashton Jeanty has already become one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL with his rookie deal just shy of $36 million.

7th Pick - Armand Membou - $31,862,416

The talented right tackle Armand Membou headed to the New York Jets at pick seven, and his rookie deal is worth just below $32 million.

8th Pick - Tet McMillan - $27,887,104

The former Arizona wide receiver headed to the Carolina Panthers with the eight pick. Tet McMillan's deal ends up being below the $30 million threshold.