The New York Giants are one of the more dysfunctional teams in the NFL, so that could force them to get a bit desperate in the 2025 NFL Draft. That is simply where this frachise is at right now; both GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both might be in a 'win now' mode.

I would reckon that if the Giants do not at least finish with a winning record in the 2025 NFL Season, both Schoen and Daboll could be shown the door. The team holds the third and 34th overall picks in the NFL Draft, so they've got some insanely high capital to work with.

Honestly, if they mess this up, they deserve it. Let's see if Joe Schoen going full desperation mode in this mock draft is enough to get the Giants back on track.

Giants 2025 NFL mock draft: Joe Schoen goes full desperation mode

3. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders is the pick, and it does currently seem like the door is wide open here. Abdul Carter could be in play with the third pick, and I guess Travis Hunter could be in play as well if he got past the Cleveland Browns at pick two.

Schoen continues to load up the QB room and will draft Sanders after signing both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency. The Giants will have some sorting out to do in the QB room.

34. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Derrick Harmon is their choice with the 34th pick, and this is honestly some great value. Harmon is one of the best defensive tackle prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, so him being available this late is outstanding. The G-Men pass up on Abdul Carter at pick three but are still able to bolster their defensive line with Harmon at pick 34.

How will the Giants do with their remaining picks in the 2025 NFL Mock Draft?