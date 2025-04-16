The Chicago Bears have a good roster and could vault into playoff contention in 2025, but they'll need a strong NFL Draft class to get there. Do say I did not warn you; the Chicago Bears are not that far away from being a legitimate playoff team in 2025.

This roster is better than you think, and this team also has some valuable draft capital to build a juggernaut in the NFC North. Caleb Williams was also better than I believe many of us thought he was during his up-and-down rookie season in 2024.

I say all of this to say that the 2025 NFL Draft is going to be huge for Chicago. Year two for many QBs across the NFL is when they take a huge leap. Can the Bears do that with this NFL Draft haul?

Bears NFL Mock Draft: Building around Caleb Williams in a massive way

10. Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Chicago Bears kick things off with Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas. Banks is a Day 1 starter at tackle and is yet another offensive line addition from Chicago. The Bears now have three big-time offensive line contracts with Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson, so they might want to try and hit on a rookie draft pick at left tackle.

It's not a bad idea, as games in the NFL are won in the trenches, so while this may not be the 'sexy' pick, it's going to payoff in the long-term for Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson, who had an elite OL during his time with the Detroit Lions.

39. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson at pick 39 is great value and also some great GM-ing by Ryan Poles. Henderson would be a stellar fit for the offense, as he's got dual-threat ability and is a willing pass protector. Two 'best friends' for a QB in the NFL is a sound offensive line and efficient run game. Well, with the picks of Banks and Henderson, the Bears may have just solved both of those things for Williams. who threw just six interceptions in 2024.