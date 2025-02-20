There could be a few teams in the NFL right now that may be able to jump to contender status in the 2025 NFL Season. A mark of a good, well-run NFL team is how they grow year to year. In 2024, we saw some teams make the leap from being in the basement to actually being a team on the brink of contention.

For those teams and some others, they could be just a few pieces away from actually becoming contenders in the NFL. The right players have to be brought in by the front office, and the coaching staff has to be plenty good enough at their jobs.

There may be more than these three teams, but let's look at three that can absolutely leap into contention during 2025.

2025 NFL Offseason: 3 teams who can leap to contender status next year

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos won five games in 2022, eight in 2023, and 10 in 2024. This team is on the right track, as their win total has doubled over the last two seasons. It is clear that Sean Payton knows what he's doing, as the 2024 Denver Broncos really began to shape into a legitimate team.

They defied most expectations and made the playoffs when many people thought they would win five or fewer games. It was an insane season to witness, as rookie QB Bo Nix had one of the best rookie seasons by a QB in NFL history. He was responsible for a whopping 34 offensive touchdowns and had zero fumbles and eight interceptions.

The Broncos may be a couple of high-end playmakers on offense away from being a contender in 2025. They also could use some help at defensive tackle, inside linebacker, and safety. Heck, all three of those needs could be filled in free agency, so Denver may head toward the 2025 NFL Draft with some clear-cut needs to satisfy.

Yes, the AFC is deep, but what would stop Denver from joining the ranks of teams like the Ravens, Chiefs, and Bills in 2025?