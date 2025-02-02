2025 NFL Draft: New England Patriots need protection more than weapons

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft in April, the New England Patriots have to ensure they build up their roster the right way. In an era where offensive players like wide receivers and quarterbacks dominate the sport, the way to build and sustain an NFL team has remained the same for years. And for the New England Patriots, they may have something special on their hands with Drake Maye.

Maye played very well for a rookie and played extremely well given the situation he had to deal with. The Patriots quickly realized one of their mistakes and dumped controversial former head coach Jerod Mayo in favor of Mike Vrabel, who has had a ton of success as a head coach in the NFL.

The way to success is clear for the Patriots

Vrabel brings a rugged and tough mindset to the Patriots, and he also brings a winning culture. I have personally seen a ton of mock drafts where the Patriots are taking Travis Hunter or Tetairoa McMillan with their fourth overall pick, but to me, that's the wrong move.

In the NFL, great teams are built from the inside, out. The Patriots have to, under any circumstances, prioritize the trenches before any other position. The Pats' offensive line was the worst in the NFL in 2024, and needs to get the most resources dumped into it. New England should angle toward taking someone like Will Campbell from LSU with the fourth overall pick. He's a talented left tackle who could stabilize that side of the offensive line from years to come.

The Pats must also take to free agency to find upgrades along the OL as well, but the nucleus of the unit has to come from the 2025 NFL Draft. If not, Drake Maye is again going to be running for his life in 2025. It does seem like the Patriots have an opening in the AFC East as well. The Miami Dolphins are weak in the trenches and have a QB who simply cannot stay on the field, and the New York Jets are still a mess.

The Pats may not be as far away as you think, and a good example of this in action would be the Denver Broncos from 2024. No one thought they would be as good as they were, and a huge reason for that was their top-3 defensive line and top-3 offensive line. That goes a long way, so the Patriots have to ensure they take this path in the 2025 NFL Draft.