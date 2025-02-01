The 2025 NFL Offseason could be filled with major player trade. Are these three big-name players at risk of being dealt? It does seem like the NFL has seen more and more trades in recent years. Major moves are being made frequently as teams race to the top.

We have seen some trades pay off in a big way; like when the LA Rams and Detroit Lions essentially swapped quarterbacks. We also have seen trades blow up in the worst way like Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson.

Other positions like wide receiver have seen some big-time moves in recent years, and this coming offseason should be no different. Could these three big-name players get traded in the offseason?

2025 NFL Offseason: 3 big-name players who could be traded

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson might want out of New York if the Jets decide to keep Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams into 2025. I will say that Rodgers was pretty efficient down the stretch and could serve as a one-year bridge QB next year.

And Adams again broke the 1,000-yard mark, so these two players aren't ineffective. With the Jets hiring a new GM, Darren Mougey could look to shape the roster the way he sees fit, and we already kind of got an indication that Wilson isn't the happiest on the Jets right now.

Garrett Wilson could probably fetch the Jets a second-round pick and some change, but I am not sure the team could get a first-rounder back, as Wilson is due for a contract extension, and he very much deserves one. He's got three 1,000-yard seasons in his three-year career despite the QB issues.

Wilson might be the best player who could get traded in the offseason.

Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints could save up to $40 million on their 2025 salary cap with a trade of QB Derek Carr, who they should have never signed in the first place. The Saints are a mess and need to free up some cap in the worst way, so you almost wonder if in the event that they do want to trade Carr, the return is not going to be more than a mid-late round pick.

Carr is still a moderately effective QB who can be a short-term option for a couple years for a team. The Tennessee Titans might make sense for Carr for a year or two since there does not seem to be a clear-cut no. 1 overall pick at the QB spot.

Heck, even the QB-needy Indianapolis Colts makes sense to a degree as well. Derek Carr is not a bad QB, but he's also not a very good one, either.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Momentum does seem to be building for the Seattle Seahawks to trade WR DK Metcalf in the offseason. They have other free agents that should get higher priority, and we have kind of seen Metcalf not exactly show max effort on the field here and there.

If I had to guess, I would absolutely predict that Metcalf is on a new team in 2025. The cap savings are just OK for the Seahawks. If they designate the trade as a post-June 1st move, they save about $18 million on their cap but will have to take on just under $14 million in dead money.

A team like the Los Angeles Chargers might make a lot of sense for Metcalf in the second-half of his NFL career. He was eight yards shy of 1,000 for Seattle in the 2024 NFL Season.