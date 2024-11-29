2025 NFL Draft order update after Giants, Bears losses on Thanksgiving
An absolutely heartbreaking loss for the Chicago Bears and an all-too-predictable loss for the New York Giants on Thanksgiving have made a tremendous impact on the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft order.
The Bears started this season 4-2 and were on the cusp of getting to 5-2 before Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary. And all of a sudden, that's looking like a mild way to lose a game compared to some of the shenanigans that have gone on lately. The Bears had a field goal blocked in a game where they were about to upset the Green Bay Packers, and they blew a chance to at least tie the game in regulation against the Lions with hysterically poor management of the clock in the final 30 seconds of the 4th quarter.
The Giants just lost ugly to the Dallas Cowboys, who have now won two games in the last four days and are also still on the peripheral of the 2025 NFL Draft top 10. Let's take a look at where things stand after these two teams took losses on Thanksgiving.
2025 NFL Draft order: Top 10 picks updated after Thanksgiving Games
1. New York Giants (2-10)
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)
3. Las Vegas Raiders (2-9)
4. New England Patriots (3-9)
5. Carolina Panthers (3-8)
6. Tennessee Titans (3-8)
7. New York Jets (3-8)
8. Cleveland Browns (3-8)
9. Chicago Bears (4-8)
10. New Orleans Saints (4-7)
The Bears jumped to the 9th overall slot after their loss to the Lions and they are now tied in the loss column to a handful of other teams. The unfortunate thing for the Bears is that they aren't going to jump any higher even if all those teams win this weekend because the Bears' opponent strength of schedule (.560) is higher than everyone else's. The better the opponents you lose to, the worse your draft slot.
The New York Giants have temporarily moved into the 1st overall slot in the 2025 NFL Draft and could end up just staying right there. They will need the Jaguars to win on Sunday against the Texans in order to keep that 1st overall pick because the Jags have a worse opponent strength of schedule right now. If the Raiders lose to the Chiefs on Black Friday, they would not jump the Jets despite having the same record of 2-10.
With a whopping 17 teams having 6 losses or more heading into Week 13 this season, this is one of the "worst" years I can recall of NFL football. Teams have struggled and sputtered and it's not like they're tanking for anyone. This draft class is not expected to be overly special.
And yet, the jockeying for 2025 NFL Draft positioning continues.