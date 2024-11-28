2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-5 mock draft ahead of Giants vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys square off on Thanksgiving. Let's whip up a quick top-5 mock draft ahead of the second game of the day. Happy Thanksgiving to all! Hopefully you are enjoying your holiday thus far and are ready for two more NFL games.
We have rolled out mock drafts weekly here, and that isn't going to stop on Thanksgiving. As we head down the home stretch of the 2024 NFL Season, the top of the draft order will likely a change a bit. Before the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys embark on their Thanksgiving Day game, let's whip up a quick top-5 mock draft.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a QB, so unless you are trying to be a wise guy, there is no need to mock a QB to the team with the first overall pick. I went with Travis Hunter, who is the best player in college football this year. Whether he wants to settle into WR or CB, Hunter is worthy of the first overall pick.
And I do not think it is that outrageous to suggest that Hunter can play both WR and CB at the next level. The Jags have a need for both if you ask me.
2. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
This may be the most obvious NFL Draft pick in 2025. If the New York Giants do have a shot to take Shedeur Sanders, how could they not? I do wonder just how much influence Deion Sanders will have on where his son plays in the NFL, and while he could throw a fit if he gets picked by the Giants, they do have a half-decent structure in place on offense.
They've got a stud LT in Andrew Thomas and a true no. 1 WR in Malik Nabers, and if Sanders can play, most of their issues go away overnight. The personality fit between Shedeur Sanders and being in the New York spotlight is also something to note here.
3. Las Vegas Raiders - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
The Las Vegas Raiders are a hysterically dysfunctional franchise, and that was apparent when they decided to go into the 2024 NFL Season with Antonio Pierce as their head coach and Gardner Minshew II as their starting QB. The hope here is that Tom Telesco, their GM, can figure out a QB situaiton this coming April, as I am of the opinion that they hd their eyes on Michael Penix Jr with the 13th overall pick and just had no idea he was going to go to the Atlanta Falcons.
The Raiders should probably hope that they stay in the top-3, as picking any lower could be bad news in their quest to find a franchise QB. Heck, they could really use a guy like Derek Carr, right? The Raiders need a reboot in the worst way, and in this 2025 NFL mock draft, I give them a franchise QB in Cam Ward.
4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The New England Patriots need to build their football team the right way and build it from the inside, out. They must figure out their offensive line this coming offseason and should trot out a unit in 2025 with multiple new starters.
Will Campbell may profile as a guard at the next level, but some teams may view him as a tackle, and one of those teams could be the Patriots. The team is getting some encouraging performances from Drake Maye, their rookie QB with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Maye needs some protection, as the Pats do have the worst OL in football. The hope here is that Will Campbell can be a building block on this unit for years to come.
5. Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
You know what, at this point, I am not totally sold on the idea that the Carolina Panthers are taking a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They could give Young year two in this current system, as he has looked... good recently.
The numbers aren't jumping off the page, but there is some meat here on this bone. Dave Canales, their first-year head coach, might want to see what he can get out of Young. It would not shock me to see the Panthers pass on a QB for someone like Tetairoa McMillian and perhaps take a QB in the middle rounds just in case.
Getting Young a weapon like this could be what finally unlocks him in the NFL. After all, this was the first overall pick over a year ago.