2025 NFL Draft: Teams who may already need a new QB in next year's draft

It's been only a couple of days since the end of the 2025 NFL Draft, but these three teams may already have to do some QB homework in the 2026 NFL Draft. You might think it's overkill that we're already taking about the 2026 NFL Draft, but this league never sleeps.

This year's QB class was one of the weaker ones in recent memory, and even for the teams that did take a QB this year, they may again be in the same boat when the NFL Draft rolls around next year in Pittsburgh.

These three teams could already be doing QB homework for next season.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 teams who may already have to do QB homework for next year

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers did draft a QB just a couple of days ago, but it was a late-round flier in Will Howard, and even if they are able to sign Aaron Rodgers for a season in 2025, the Steelers may have to dip into the 2026 NFL Draft pool at QB, which is already projected to be a lot better.

Until Pittsburgh takes a substantial swing on a first-round QB prospect, this team will continue winning nine and 10 games per season.

Cleveland Browns

Maybe one of the more interesting NFL Draft classes from this year, the Cleveland Browns drafted two running backs and two quarterbacks, taking Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. When you think about it, though, teams who do not have a franchise QB should take multiple swings each year until they find their guy.

So while everyone is scratching their head about the Browns QB decisions in 2025, it actually does make a ton of sense, but there doesn't seem to be a ton to like about any of their QBs in terms of being a long-term answer, and if this is another heavy losing season for the Browns, they could be picking inside the top-3 and could find an elite QB prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

New Orleans Saints

Taking Tyler Shough at pick 40, the New Orleans Saints made Shough the third QB off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Shough is an extremely old player entering into the NFL and has probably reached his ceiling already.

It's a very realistic scenario to imagine the Saints winning four or five games in 2025 and perhaps 'earning' a top-5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. None of Derek Carr or Tyler Shough may be good enough for this team to do much with a first-year head coach.

It would not shock me to see the Saints picking very high next April.