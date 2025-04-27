Jerry Jones may have schooled rest of NFL with top-tier 2025 draft class

To the surprise of most, the Dallas Cowboys may have out-drafted most of the NFL with what appears to be a stellar haul. Let's give credit where it's due - not only did the Dallas Cowboys have a great NFL Draft, but their first three picks with the 12th, 44th, and 76th selections were all first-round caliber prospects.

You have to hand it to Jerry Jones and his front office staff, as the Cowboys may have made up a shocking amount of ground in the NFC East, and with them having the second-best QB in the division in Dak Prescott, this team may have gotten themselves back into playoff contention in the NFC.

Let's briefly look at their home-run 2025 NFL Draft class.

Cowboys NFL Draft: Did Jerry Jones shockingly out-drafts most with stellar class

12. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Funnily enough, this is the third player named Tyler projected to start along their offensive line, including Tyler Guyton and Tyler Smith.

It's odd, but Tyler Booker was a slam-dunk guard prospect who has a high floor in the NFL.

44. Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

An uber-productive collegiate pass rusher, Donovan Ezeiruaku was a bottom-half first-round prospect who somehow slipped to the 44th pick. Winning in the trenches is what good teams do, and Dallas gets two key trench players here.

76. Shavon Revel Jr, CB, East Carolina

Tearing his ACL last September did throw-off his draft projection a bit, but Shavon Revel Jr was a first-round prospect and somehow fell all the way to just outside the top-75.

149. Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

153. Shemar James, LB, Florida

204. Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

217. Jay Tola, DT, UCLA

239. Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

247. Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland

With their remaining selections, Dallas continued to beef up their trenches on either side of the ball and remade their RB room with Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. What's awesome here is that you can clearly tell what Dallas was trying to do in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Getting nastier up front, winning the battle in the trenches, and running the ball well is going to thrust this team back into NFC East contention.