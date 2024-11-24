2025 NFL Draft: These 3 teams desperately need Shedeur Sanders at QB
Say what you want about the program, but Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is a legitimate first-round QB prospect, and these three teams desperately need him. Without a high-end franchise QB, no team in the NFL is going to sustain any sort of long-term success. Gone are the days where teams can make deep playoff runs and even Super Bowl runs with below-average passers.
The last time a team seemed to be able to do this was the 2015 Denver Broncos. Brock Osweiler and Peyton Manning combined to throw 19 touchdowns against 23 interceptions. Denver won the Super Bowl that season, but something like that simply will not happen again in the NFL.
The best QB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft is arguably Shedeur Sanders, and these three teams desperately need him to save their franchise.
New York Giants
The New York Giants have had one of the more dysfunctional weeks we have seen from an NFL team in ages. They demoted Daniel Jones to QB4 and then had him play scout team safety. Jones then requested his release and was granted it. I mean, you could not think of something more embarrassing for an organization.
I truly hope, and this is only my opinion, that the Giants clean house in the front office and get a legitimate General Manager in there. My choice would be John Dorsey, who is the top eye for college talent the NFL currently has.
Anyway, the Giants need a QB to get this thing on the right track, as they do have some decent talent on both sides if the ball. Shedeur Sanders would come into a situation with a solid OL, great no. 1 wide receiver in Malik Nabers, and an emerging young QB in Tyrone Tracy.
Las Vegas Raiders
It does feel like if there was any team that Deion Sanders could send his son to, it would be the Las Vegas Raiders for obvious reasons. The Raiders do not have a franchise QB, and my thinking here is that they were going to take Michael Penix Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft and did not think the Atlanta Falcons would take him.
When the Raiders made their selection at pick 13, Bo Nix had just gone off the board, and he was the sixth and final QB taken in the first round. The Raiders went into the season with Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell, so I guess you could say that they had no plans on winning.
And well, here we are. The Raiders need to do whatever it takes to get Shedeur Sanders in the building. He's a first-round prospect who is extremely accurate and is good from the pocket.
New York Jets
The New York Jets have now fired Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas, so you have to wonder if Aaron Rodgers is also on his way out. The Jets swung the trade for Rodgers before the 2023 NFL Season, but the veteran QB tore his Achilles just four plays into the year.
He's come back in 2024 and has been average. The mobility is not there and the Jets never really got off the ground. Firing Saleh actually made things a lot worse, and their playoff hopes have been out the window for weeks now.
And it should not matter if Rodgers wants to come back to the Jets in 2025 - that simply cannot happen. NYJ need to cut ties with the QB and rebuild with a guy like Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Resetting with a QB like Sanders with some of the pieces that they have could give them a nice runway to make some noise in the long-term.
It will be interesting to see who they hire at GM and HC, as boteh of those men would need to be sold on the idea of taking someone with the attention and draw that he and his father have.
But he could be the savior of the New York Jets franchise.