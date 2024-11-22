2025 NFL mock draft: Updated Top-5 mock draft predictions heading into Week 12
The bulk of Week 12 in the 2024 NFL Season is just about here, so let's whip up a quick top-5 mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft in April. In my opinion, this could be one of the more interesting NFL Drafts in quite some time, as the top-end talent just does not seem to be there, and the QB class also appears to be very, very weak.
That is a huge difference from the 2024 NFL Draft, where six QBs were worthy of first-round picks, and they all got picked in the first round. Additionally, the top-end talent was absolutely there as well.
The 2025 NFL Draft is in just five months, believe it or not, so we are getting closer. Let's whip up a quick top-5 mock draft for next April.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
This just does not feel like a great year for any team picking first overall. The top-end talent of this coming NFL Draft class is just not there, and I am truly not sure how many players are truly a first-round caliber prospect coming into next April's draft.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have needs on both sides of the ball and could target a franchise left tackle, but I do not see a Penei Sewell or someone like that in this NFL Draft class. I went with Will Johnson, the CB from Michigan, in this 2025 NFL mock draft. I suppose the Jags could try to repair their offensive line in free agency, and they could always use their later picks on OL prospects.
This mock draft starts off with the Jags taking a shut-down CB in Johnson.
2. Tennessee Titans (2-8) - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
The first QB off the board is not Shedeur Sanders, but instead it's Cam Ward from Miami (FL). As silly as it may sound, I truly believe that Colorado head coach Deion Sanders would actually step in if a team that he didn't want his son to play for tried to take him, and I am not sure he would allow the Titans to do it.
I totally disagree with this possibility, but here we are. The Titans need a franchise QB, as Will Levis is just not it, and Ward has some nice dual-threat capabilities to his game. He may not be the slam-dunk top QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Titans front office put the trust in Brian Callahan and his staff to develop Ward.
3. New York Giants (2-8) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Deion Sanders may also not let his son play for the New York Giants, but if there are new people making the decisions, this could happen. I mean, to be fair, the New York Giants have a franchise LT in Andrew Thomas and do appear to have a stud WR1 in Malik Nabers.
While I believe GM Joe Schoen has largely done a horrific job as the Giants GM, there are some nice pieces on offense. The Giants desperately need to get a franchise QB in the building, and I have said this before, but for all of the unwanted attention that comes Colorado's way, and for as over-the-top as they may seem, Shedeur Sanders is a very good QB prospect.
He is a first-round QB. This isn't some circus show at Colorado, and the Giants would actually put a long-term plan in place if they took a QB like Sanders.
4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-8) - Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Travis Hunter hopes to play both sides of the ball at the NFL level. He's the best athlete in the country, perhaps across all collegiate sports, and could also be an obvious Heisman Trophy candidate as well. Hunter is excelling at both CB and WR, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, they do have more of a need at WR.
They traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets weeks ago, and while Jakobi Meyers is good, he's not a no. 1. Travis Hunter could be that type of player, and this just screams "Raiders" to me.
Las Vegas should probably look to target a QB in the 2025 NFL Drat, but with the class not projected to be all that great, taking the QB3 at pick four in the NFL Draft may not be the best practice. I mean, who is the QB3?
The Raiders may have to try another "Derek Carr" situation and find their franchise QB in the second round. In this mock draft, I went with the most electric player in the country heading to Las Vegas.
5. New England Patriots (3-8) - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Will Campbell may end up being a guard at the NFL level, but the New England Patriots take him at pick five in this NFL mock draft and will obviously try to stick him at left tackle. He's got the length to be a LT, and that is a large part of the battle, but only time will if he can make it at the position in the NFL.
But don't overthink this; the Patriots must improve their OL this coming offseason, and you could argue that they need three-ish new starters along the unit. With a ton of cap space projected, they could "throw the bag" at some OL players in the free agency market and also look to find a young player like Campbell in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There you have it, a top-5 2025 NFL Mock Draft.