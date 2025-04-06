The Cleveland Browns are a disaster right now, but that could truly change if they got the right haul in the 2025 NFL Draft. With a ton of high-end draft capital, GM Andrew Berry does have a great shot to rebuild this roster for years to come.

Berry has hit some home-runs in the NFL Draft, but he's also struck out as well. Building a winning NFL roster is quite challenging, so the best teams year in and year out are truly as well run as any franchise in all of sports.

The Browns saw the Deshaun Watson trade blow up in their face and are now having to dig themselves out of that. Did they do just that with this insane 2025 NFL Draft haul?

Browns quickly rebuild roster with insane 7-Round NFL Mock Draft haul

2. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Abdul Carter is what the Browns should do if Cam Ward goes to the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick. Carter is the best defensive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and also plays a hugely valuable position as well.

33. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart falls to pick 33 in this recent mock draft and heads to the Browns. With Deshaun Watson likely missing all of the 2025 NFL Season with another torn Achilles recovery to go through, Cleveland needs a franchise QB and will pull off a neat trade a few picks from now to land someone for a year.

67. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Kaleb Johnson heads to the Browns in this NFL mock draft with pick 67. It's actually a shock that he fell this far, but the Browns waste no time turning the draft card in. It does not seem likel that the team will bring Nick Chubb back after some recently injury-riddled years.

94. Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Ozzy Trapilo is a very nice tackle prospect and someone who has a lot of tools to like at the NFL level. Trapilo is 6'8" and has played both left and right tackle. He could be an extremely valuable player for years for the Browns.

104. Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

Two-straight tackles in this mock draft, and it's abundantly clear that the Cleveland Browns are wanting to rebuild along the offensive line and set the tone up front for years to come.

Browns trade pick 179 to Atlanta Falcons for QB Kirk Cousins

The Cleveland Browns take advantage of the Atlanta Falcons botching their QB room and are able to only send pick 179 to the team for Kirk Cousins, who reunites with Kevin Stefanski from their time with the Minnesota Vikings.

192. Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

Getting more help up front, now on the defensive side of the ball, the Browns take Ty Robinson from Nebraska. Robinson does have some pass rush upside as well.

200. Ricky White, WR, UNLV

Ricky White is a fine prospect and someone who could simply be a depth option for the Cleveland Browns on offense. They do need another pass-catcher or two on the offensive side of the ball and will address the tight end spot in the very next pick.

216. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

A tight end from Iowa is never a bad thing. Luke Lachey caught 74 passes for 893 yards and four touchdowns over his Iowa career, which spanned 42 games. He's got a lot of college experience and might be a high-floor type of player in the NFL.

255. Xavier Truss, OG, Georgia

The final pick in this insane Cleveland Browns mock draft is Xavier Truss, a guard from Georgia.