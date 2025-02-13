The 2025 NFL Draft is actually right around the corner. Let's look at three first-round selections that are guaranteed to happen. As we have said, the main issues with the NFL Draft class this year is that the QB class is just not good at all, and even the high-end talent in the draft isn't there.

Teams are going to get creative when late-April rolls around. However, there are several logical first-round fits for certain teams, and depending on if these teams draft for need or best player available, certain selections are simply bound to happen.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 first-round selections that are guaranteed to happen

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

With the Tennessee Titans clearly not sold on a QB with the first overall pick and the Cleveland Browns just being a total mess, it could set the stage for Shedeur Sanders to fall in the New York Giants' laps with the third overall pick.

Sanders isn't a special prospect at all and probably isn't going to be a very good NFL QB, but the Giants really have no choice here given how they have handled the past two offseasons. GM Joe Schoen has somehow turned this franchise upside down even more than it was when he took the job over.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Another very logical fit is the Dallas Cowboys getting a first-round running back, and Ashton Jeanty is clearly the best one in the class this year. Dallas has the 12th overall selection and no clear-cut RB1 on the roster at the moment.

Jeanty could come in and be immediately productive, which would be great for Dak Prescott, and to be fair to the Cowboys - they do need another weapon on offense. However, a first-round RB for this franchise would not be the best roster building in the world, but this is Jerry Jones we are dealing with.

20. Denver Broncos - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Denver Broncos have a huge need at the tight end position, but Tyler Warren might be just out of their reach. However, Colston Loveland could fall right into their laps at pick 20, and we have heard Sean Payton mention that the 'joker' they are looking for could be a tight end or a running back.

Loveland might be able to fit that role and play a big-slot role on the offense. Bo Nix simply needs more weapons, as the Denver Broncos just do not have anyone all that special outside of Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr.

