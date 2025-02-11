The 2024 NFL Season is officially over. Let's power-rank the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL as we head into the offseason. As we head into the 2025 NFL Offseason, the quarterback market is definitely going to be active.

And there is a new quarterback in the NFL with a Super Bowl ring, as Jalen Hurts is now a Super Bowl champion. Hurts and the Eagles were able to prevent the Chiefs from winning three Super Bowls in a row. It's going to be a long time before Super Bowl LX, but it honestly would not shock me if we again saw the Chiefs and Eagles in the Super Bowl next year...

Now that we're at the 2025 NFL Offseason, let's power-rank the top 10 quarterbacks one final time.

NFL Power Rankings: Final quarterback rankings after Super Bowl LIX

10. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Coming in at no. 10 is Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles' QB who is now a Super Bowl champion. Hurts and the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. It was the second time these two teams played in the Super Bowl. In the first matchup, the Chiefs won by three points, but Hurts and the Eagles left no doubt on Sunday.

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has been in the playoffs two times in his NFL career and has played quite poorly in those games. It is worth asking if Herbert is going to be that type of QB to eventually lead the Los Angeles Chargers on a Super Bowl run down the line. He has been one of the more efficient QBs in the NFL his entire career. He is ninth in our final QB power rankings.

8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is going to have yet another offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay. Mayfield and the Bucs won the NFC South again in 2024 but did lose in the first round of the NFL playoffs to the Washington Commanders. It's worth wondering if this team has hit their ceiling in terms of postseason success. They might just be the epitome of a good team, and nothing else.

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is just insane. At his age, he is still among the best QBs in the NFL. We'll see how the future looks for him on the Los Angeles Rams. It truly would not shock me if this year was his last year with the team. We know that the Rams will be trading Cooper Kupp. Could Stafford be next? Either way, no matter where he's playing in 2025, it's clear that he's still among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got blown out in the Super Bowl this year. The final score does not do the domination justice. Mahomes was simply awful in this game, as the Eagles' defensive front overwhelmed the Chiefs' offensive line.

Mahomes come in at no. 6 in our final QB power rankings, and the Chiefs enter the offseason with a few key positions that need some serious reinforcements.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions went one-and-done in the playoffs this year, but I doubt they would have if the defense wasn't dealing with so many injuries. The Lions also lost Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs, so this team is a candidate to regress in 2025.

Goff is still among the truly elite passers in the NFL, and he showed it again this year. A healthy Lions' team is not a team to mess with, so if they make a Super Bowl run next year, it'd not surprise me at all.

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels has established himself as an elite QB in the NFL after just one season. He led the Washington Commanders to 14 total wins and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game this year. What he did was simply astounding, and the Commanders now enter an offseason with a boatload of cap space and a young QB to build around.

Daniels is probably going to be well entrenched in the NFL MVP race in 2025 as well. He is no. 4 in our final QB rankings.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Controversially winning the MVP this year, Josh Allen comes in at no. 3 in our QB power rankings to close out the 2024 NFL Season. Allen and the Buffalo Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game this year, and it marks yet another season where Buffalo falls to KC in the postseason.

It's worth wondering if the Bills will ever be able to make a Super Bowl run. They were clearly a better team than the Chiefs this year, and yet...

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow probably would have won the MVP this year if the Cincinnati Bengals did not have the worst defense in the NFL this year. Cincy ended up winning five games in a row to end the season, finished 9-8, but did not make the postseason.

Burrow has to hope that the Bengals' front office does enough in the offseason to fix the defense. If not, another year of his prolific career would be wasted. He's third in our final QB power rankings.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Unquestionably the best quarterback in the NFL, Lamar Jackson is at the top of our final QB rankings of the 2024 NFL Season. If you ask me, Jackson was robbed of his third NFL MVP award, but here we are. He had one of the best statistical seasons in NFL history and was on another planet this year.

It's a shame that the Ravens could not get it done in the AFC playoffs, as Lamar Jackson would have put on a show in the Super Bowl.