2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB picks

The 2025 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away, which means equal parts sadness and relief at 2025 NFL mock drafts coming to an end. It's been a riveting pre-draft process with the majority of major moves made very early in NFL Free Agency, leaving a ton of room for interpretation ahead of the NFL Draft.

As always, quarterbacks are dominating the conversation. The latest developments make it seem like Cam Ward is locked in as the #1 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans, but what does that mean for other QB-needy teams? What does it mean for Shedeur Sanders?

This 2025 NFL mock draft features some new and interesting twists and turns, not only at the quarterback position, but throughout the first two rounds of the draft. Let's dive into the action.

2025 NFL Draft: Patriots shake up top 5, Saints take QB

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

After canceling a private workout with both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, it looks like the Tennessee Titans are zeroing in on Cam Ward with the 1st overall pick. They experimented last year with Will Levis and his raw talent isn’t enough to sell this team on a long-term future. It’ll be interesting to see if he gets traded at all during the draft. Ward has the mentality of a star quarterback with the utmost confidence in his abilities, especially in clutch moments.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

After many mock drafts in a row with the Browns taking Abdul Carter, it seems like they might be closing in on taking Heisman winner Travis Hunter with the 2nd overall pick. And that would make sense because Hunter is the best non-quarterback in this year’s class. He would pair with Jerry Jeudy to give the Browns a tremendous duo at the receiver position and perhaps make…Kirk Cousins’ (?) life easier.

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

If both Ward and Hunter are off the board, I think the Giants are going to take Abdul Carter and pair him up with Brian Burns. Burns is one of the most underrated EDGE players in the game today and getting a playmaker off the edge like Carter to pair with him? That could be deadly for the Giants as they look to climb back into relevance in the NFC East. Could we see Kayvon Thibodeaux traded if this pick happens?

4. New England Patriots: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

How about this for a shocker selection? Mike Vrabel’s best teams with the Tennessee Titans included the workhorse Derrick Henry at running back. With all due respect to Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, Ashton Jeanty is in another league as a prospect. The Patriots might go with an offensive lineman here but I don’t think the possibility of them taking Jeanty off the board can be eliminated just yet.