With the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, let's check out three teams who could trade back into the first round. There aren't many Round 1 talents in the 2025 NFL Draft, so teams might be wanting to get back into the first round for that reason.

A few teams that might be willing to move back into Round 1 could be contending teams who aren't missing much, or rebuilding teams who want to take a big swing on one of the top QBs in the draft. We're rapidly approaching April 24th, the start of the draft, so teams are likely finalizing their boards and figuring out which players best fit what they want to do.

Let's look at three teams who could trade back into Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams who could trade back into Round 1

New York Giants

The New York Giants have the 3rd pick and the 34th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With them signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason, some have said that they're more likely to pass on a QB with the third pick.

That might be the case. It would be an odd situation if the Giants stayed at pick three and took Shedeur Sanders. Would he be the emergency QB3 for the entire season? What could be more likely is the Giants taking one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at pick three and perhaps using pick 34 to try and get back into the bottom of Round 1.

Someone like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe might be a better target, and the pick that they might need to get to there is the 20th selection held by the Denver Broncos, as the Pittsburgh Steelers hold the 21st pick and may also take a first round QB.

Giants GM Joe Schoen may have to make a healthy offer to move up 14 picks from pick 34 to pick 20, but that's simply how it goes. New York is a horrifically dysfunctional franchise and are in a position where they kind of have to be desperate.